Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G gets Android 13 update in the US
Samsung‘s Galaxy A53 5G is one of the best mid-range Android smartphones available today in the US. And it’s getting better with the latest update. As we speak, the company is seeding Android 13 to this mid-range juggernaut stateside, complete with the Korean firm’s One UI 5.0 custom software. The update brings all the goodies that are part and parcel of the latest Android version, along with a host of tweaks and add-ons from Samsung.
TechRadar
These are my favorite devices and technologies of 2022
Technology is no longer an acquired taste. It’s an integral part of our lives. The ubiquity can make it feel commonplace and mundane but from where I sit it’s never less than interesting and sometimes even exciting. There is, however, another level of innovation where using a product, service, feature, or technology leaves me exhilarated and altered. Of all the things I tested, tried, and reviewed in 2022, these are the ones that left their mark.
TechRadar
magicJack VoIP review
MagicJack is a bit of a curveball in the VoIP space: with an emphasis on personal use and the ability to “cut the cord” (the landline one, not the Internet one), it has the potential to free up some extra cash without costing too much in itself. Pros.
TechRadar
What is a static IP?
Most internet users know that when they connect they go online, their ISP will assign a public IP address to their device. It’s important to understand that usually your ISP will assign you a dynamic IP address - in other words. it can change at any time. Of course this may not happen for a while and you probably won’t notice even if it does. You might even welcome it, as changing your IP address may make it harder for websites and bad actors to track your online activities.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets December security update in the US
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US. The latest release comes just a couple of weeks after the Android 13 update and brings this month’s security patch. The new foldable is the third Galaxy device to pick up the December SMR (Security Maintenance Release), after the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy A90 5G yesterday.
Android Headlines
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
TechRadar
iPlum VoIP review
IPlum is a VoIP service that ticks all the basics, and for a reasonable price. Make any out-of-plan calls or add on additional security, though, and you’ll have to pay extra. Take your pick from smartphone or tablet apps for on-the-go calls, but don’t expect support for a desktop client.
notebookcheck.net
Radxa Taco: Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier board launches with numerous expansion options
Radxa has introduced a new carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). Serving as a replacement for the Rock Pi SATA HAT, the Radxa Taco supports the CM4, CM4 Lite and the Radxa CM3. As CNX Software notes, other Rockchip RK3566-based SoMs could share compatibility with the Radxa Taco too. Please note that while a 60 W 12V power supply is included, you must purchase a compatible SoM separately, as well as any SATA or M.2 drives.
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Verizon Deploy 10,000+ vRAN Cell Sites Across the US
Samsung and Verizon announced they have successfully deployed over 10,000 vRAN cell sites across the U.S., marking significant progress toward Verizon’s goal of deploying 20,000 vRAN sites by 2025. As the lead network solutions provider supporting Verizon’s journey toward a fully virtualized 5G network, Samsung has helped Verizon grow...
TechRadar
Santa Tracker live: how to follow Santa with Norad or Google
Tracking Santa hour-by-hour as he crosses the globe giving presents. Happy (almost) Christmas! As we close out another year, it’s time for one of our favorite seasonal activities - the TechRadar Santa tracker! Using the two most popular trackers, NORAD and Google, we’ll be bringing you live updates as St Nick makes his way around the globe.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals on the web: December 2022
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes everything that made the Fold 3 great and makes it even better. Here's how to get your hands on one.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
Android Headlines
iQOO 11 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more
Vivo’s iQOO announced two new flagship smartphones, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. These two phones are very similar, though there are some differences we’ll talk about. Both are very powerful, though. The iQOO 11 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more.
TechRadar
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED
The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED has the full package: great looks, handles work and play like a boss, thin and light, an amazing OLED touchscreen, a solid sound system - the list goes on. Too bad it's so difficult to actually buy one!. Pros. +. Stunning, thin, lightweight.
Android Headlines
Motorola announces the Moto G Play 2023 Edition
Motorola has some premium devices on the market today, but it mainly produces budget phones. These phones include the Moto G, the Moto G Stylus 2022, and plenty of other budget-friendly devices. Today, the company announced a new budget-friendly phone called the Moto G Play 2023 edition. If you’re curious...
Unlike Chrome, Microsoft Edge cares about RAM; sleeps 1.3 billion tabs in September
In a new article today, Microsoft highlighted how Microsoft Edge's newish Sleeping Tabs feature also helps those with low system resources, especially RAM. The feature contrasts with how Google runs its Chrome browser, which doesn't offer such a beneficial feature.
ZDNet
Motorola updates $150 Moto G Play for 2023: Here's what's new
Motorola on Thursday announced the new $150 Moto G Play smartphone, an updated version of the 2021 Moto G Play. You'll be able to order the new Moto G Play starting Jan. 12 directly from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The new Moto G Play retains the previous model's 6.5-inch...
Apple Insider
Satechi has a new 10,000mAh Duo Wireless Power Stand
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Popular accessory maker Satechi has released a new wireless charging stand that can charge aniPhone, AirPods, and a third device of your choice. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a powerful 10,000mAh power...
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
Microsoft announces end of support for Edge on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1
Microsoft will end support for Edge on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in January 2023. The move follows Google taking similar steps with Chrome.
Comments / 0