Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO