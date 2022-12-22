ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Suspect wanted after two people shot in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after two people were found shot in York City on Friday morning. According to the York City Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of W. Philadelphia Street around 10:20 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found a 44-year-old female...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police

Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say

Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect

YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Inmate Dies Day Before Christmas At Dauphin County Prison

An inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died overnight Saturday, Dec. 24, officials said. Richard A. Carter, 63, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED, Dauphin County Spokesman Brett Hambright said. He was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Stolen airport taxi involved in high-speed Gettysburg state trooper chase

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg recovered an airport taxi stolen from Richmond, Virginia, after a high-speed chase. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 18 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on a taxi traveling 99 mph. The vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 15, passing vehicles on the shoulders at speeds exceeding 120 mph.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say

A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating Dauphin County shooting

Steelton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a Monday night shooting. Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, police said. No one was hurt. Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage of the area around the time of the...
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy