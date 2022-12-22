Read full article on original website
Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
Lancaster man hired to clean out shed charged with burglary and criminal mischief
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with burglary following an alleged attempted trespassing, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Gran Khan Abdul Rashid, 23, from Lancaster, was reportedly hired to clean a shed in the backyard of the victim's property on Nov. 30....
Suspect wanted after two people shot in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after two people were found shot in York City on Friday morning. According to the York City Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of W. Philadelphia Street around 10:20 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found a 44-year-old female...
'Armed and dangerous:' Police searching for alleged shooter responsible for injuring two in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect attached to a Friday morning shooting. Isaac Ramos-Perez is wanted for the Dec. 23 shooting of two people. He is considered armed and dangerous. Ramos-Perez was last seen driving a 2004 Ford F-150...
Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police
Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
Man charged with homicide in connection to 1984 Lancaster County murder
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 40 years after the murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office and Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest. On Thursday, PSP Troopers charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, the estranged husband of Maryann, with one count of Criminal Homicide. "This is...
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.
Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect
YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday,…
Inmate Dies Day Before Christmas At Dauphin County Prison
An inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died overnight Saturday, Dec. 24, officials said. Richard A. Carter, 63, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED, Dauphin County Spokesman Brett Hambright said. He was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m.
Stolen airport taxi involved in high-speed Gettysburg state trooper chase
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg recovered an airport taxi stolen from Richmond, Virginia, after a high-speed chase. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 18 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on a taxi traveling 99 mph. The vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 15, passing vehicles on the shoulders at speeds exceeding 120 mph.
'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say
A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
Police investigating Dauphin County shooting
Steelton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a Monday night shooting. Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, police said. No one was hurt. Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage of the area around the time of the...
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
