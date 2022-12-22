In his first inaugural address in 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “… let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Everyone can agree that we are facing a homeless crisis in our state. Twenty-five percent of all people experiencing homelessness (sheltered and unsheltered) in our nation are in the state of California and 50 percent of all people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in our nation are in the state of California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO