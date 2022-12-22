This is a Christmas-eve true crime case that is back in the news recently since it happened in 1975. There would be a quadruple homicide on Christmas Eve in Winter Garden, Florida. A young woman, her parents and another individual would be found murdered in a local furniture store. The young woman’s husband, Tommy Zeigler, would be arrested and charged with all four murders and sentenced to death. However, as Tommy still sits behind bars today awaiting his execution date, many people believe he is an innocent man and this may be his very last chance at freedom and life.

