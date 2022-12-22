ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Lawsuit abuse is costing Californians money, jobs

If I asked you what the biggest threats were to California’s economy and the financial stability of our state’s workers, families and small businesses, would “lawsuit abuse” even make your list? My guess is no. California just ranked third in the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

SAINT JOSEPH'S 83, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 66

Percentages: FG .450, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rodgers 4-8, Sweatman 2-3, Limric 1-1, Breland 1-2, Scantlebury 1-4, Snoddy 1-4, Amos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Momoh 4, Amos 2). Turnovers: 16 (Amos 6, Scantlebury 3, Snoddy 3, Momoh 2, Breland, Rodgers). Steals: 7...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Don't fear the Tiny Home Village project

In his first inaugural address in 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “… let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Everyone can agree that we are facing a homeless crisis in our state. Twenty-five percent of all people experiencing homelessness (sheltered and unsheltered) in our nation are in the state of California and 50 percent of all people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in our nation are in the state of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy