Samsung Galaxy S23 colors just leaked — here's the new options
The main color options for the three handsets in the Galaxy S23 have been leaked, giving us some idea of the full choice of hues for the range.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
TechRadar
Quick - the Apple AirPods 3 are back in stock and on sale for $159 at Amazon
If you're looking to pick up a pair of Apple's best-selling AirPods as a Christmas gift or as a treat for yourself, we've rounded up the best AirPods deals currently in stock and on sale at Amazon. Today's cheapest AirPods offer is the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $159 (opens in new tab) (was $179). That's the best deal you can find right now and just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price.
The newest Apple iPad is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today
Save $100 on Apple's latest tablet ahead of the holidays.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Sony Bravia A90K OLED TV with 120Hz back on sale for its lowest price yet on Amazon
The rather compact 42-inch Sony Bravia A90K OLED television, which can also be used as a large gaming monitor, has once again received a decent discount at multiple US retailers and thereby dropped back to its most compelling sale price to date. OLED TVs probably belong to the most sought-after...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Motorola's prettiest phone is making its way to the US in a striking color
Motorola is all set to introduce the Edge 30 Fusion in a new appealing colorway next to a new pair of Moto Buds.
TechRadar
These are my favorite devices and technologies of 2022
Technology is no longer an acquired taste. It’s an integral part of our lives. The ubiquity can make it feel commonplace and mundane but from where I sit it’s never less than interesting and sometimes even exciting. There is, however, another level of innovation where using a product, service, feature, or technology leaves me exhilarated and altered. Of all the things I tested, tried, and reviewed in 2022, these are the ones that left their mark.
Mic
75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for
No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
CNET
Pixel Fold 360-Degree Renders Show A Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
TechRadar
The best MacBook deal from Black Friday is still available today at Amazon
You can find the slightly older (but still excellent) MacBook Air 2020 for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon this week – a Black Friday hold-out deal that's matching the lowest price yet on this model. With $200 off, this is by far the best MacBook deal...
TechRadar
Opera GX has a Christmas easter egg for you - alongside making videos crisper
As we wrap up our presents and 2022, Opera has one more gift for users of its gaming-focused Opera GX web browser - a new green theme that's cleverly hidden away in code. Users of the Opera GX browser can switch on this new theme by going to opera://settings and applying code in their Opera web browser. You'll find detailed instructions on the exact steps just below.
Apple iPhone 15 rumors suggest curves are back in fashion
Titanium sides and a move back to curved edges could still be on the cards…
Best holidays deals on Apple AirPods
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple AirPods make great stocking stuffers or holiday gifts. In fact, we chose the Apple AirPods Pro 2 as one...
The best Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases are a steal this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you bought one at launch or snagged your shiny new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro sometime between Black Friday and today, it would be prudent to protect your Pixel. Cases aren't just good for keeping your phone safe from sinister scratches and scuffs; some cases look downright stylish while doing it. If you want to save some green at the same time, there are plenty of fantastic Cyber Monday deals, Pixel cases included. Whether you want full-blown fashion accessories, or something more spartan, plenty of the best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases also happen to have some of the best discounts.
TechRadar
The excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro is just £449 today - its lowest ever price
The excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro is just £449 (opens in new tab) at Currys today with a surprise £400 price cut just before Christmas. While you may not be able to bag this one for the big day itself, consider treating yourself to this excellent deal if you're looking for a flagship device on a budget. For the money, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more feature-packed and premium device in this budget range - especially if you're a fan of Android devices.
TechRadar
Polaroid P2 review: a fun Bluetooth speaker with so-so sound
Polaroid's foray into the speaker world is very charming, but it lacks great sound quality and some useful extras. Genuinely fun and cute is how we'd describe the Polaroid 2. Part of its new range of music speakers, it might not hit all the right notes when it comes to what you need most from a Bluetooth speaker, but it's utterly adorable.
TechRadar
I love JRPGs, but Xenoblade 3 isn't my game of the year
Towards the late game of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s 70-hour story, I found myself in a luridly colorful cave, its walls festooned with bioluminescent plant life and glittering gems. Xenoblade’s environments boast some top-quality walls, but these walls really took the cake. Staring at the sides of the cave, I allowed myself a moment of introspection: why did I suddenly have opinions about all the different walls in this game? Had Xenoblade somehow caused me to become a perimeter-obsessed masonry maven?
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 review: A 120Hz challenger to the Galaxy Tab S8
For Android tablet fans who want something cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S8 without losing too much in terms of quality.
