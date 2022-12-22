Read full article on original website
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Tulsi Gabbard's one-time Democratic colleagues are both perplexed and unsurprised by her far-right pivot: 'An Elise Stefanik kind of turn'
Asked what happened to his one-time supporter, Sen. Bernie Sanders dramatically threw his hands up. Others say she's showing her true colors.
Click2Houston.com
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
Jan. 6 hearing: Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan among four Republicans referred to House Ethics Committee
The Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously on Monday to refer Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and three other House Republicans to the Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with the panel's subpoenas.
Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’
Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday. RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
Kevin McCarthy mocked by Democrat on House floor as GOP leader fights for top Republican job
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) mocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the House floor following the California Republican’s fiery floor speech slamming the omnibus spending bill, joking that it is evident that he has not locked up the votes to become the next speaker.
Swing state no more? This battleground Senate race could be 'final test of swing state status'
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who recently announced he would seek a fourth term, is considered one of the most vulnerable Senators up for re-election in 2024.
McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
McCarthy or bust? House GOP stuck in ‘burning building’ over speaker's gavel
The Republican conference is tying itself in knots as members agonize over a Jan. 3 vote that could span multiple ballots — and possibly multiple days.
Cleveland.com
Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter
Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader
Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term. Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
Just One House Dem Voted Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was the only House Democrat to vote no on the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill passed by Congress Friday. The bill passed the House 225-201-1, with nine Republicans voting in favor and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “Squad” alongside AOC, simply voting “present” only. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Rodney Davis, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Chris Jacobs, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, and Steve Womack joined with Dems to send the bill to President Biden’s desk. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t yet explained why she rejected the bill but she has been outspoken in the past about reducing defense spending. The bill provides increased spending for the military, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized during Thursday’s vote despite voting to pass it.Read it at Business Insider
Washington Examiner
Revealed: The 18 Senate Republicans who ignored McCarthy’s omnibus threat
Eighteen Republican senators voted for the omnibus spending bill on Thursday, defying a threat by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to tank the legislation next year of any senator who supported the $1.7 trillion spending bill. Hard-line Republicans in the House sent a letter to their Senate counterparts on...
Huge $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passes the House despite GOP opposition
The House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that will fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year.
u.today
FTX’s SBF Fails to Respond to Request to Testify at Senate Hearing
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has failed to reply to a request to testify before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Dec. 14, Bloomberg reports. In a recent tweet, the Pennsylvania senator stressed that he and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown still expect him to testify. Earlier...
Twelve delegations become more Republican and nine become more Democratic in the 118th Congress
As a result of the 2022 elections, the congressional delegations of 12 states will become more Republican because Republicans in those states gained seats, Democrats lost seats, or a combination of the two. The congressional delegations of nine states will become more Democratic because Democrats in those states gained seats, Republicans lost seats, or a combination of the two.
Lee Zeldin says he will not run for RNC chairman and rebukes Ronna McDaniel
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced Wednesday he will not seek the position of chairman of the Republican National Committee but did call for current Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to step down amid recent GOP underperformance.
