Click2Houston.com

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
New York Post

Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’

Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.  The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday.  RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
The Hill

McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
Cleveland.com

Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter

Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
The Hill

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
TheDailyBeast

Just One House Dem Voted Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was the only House Democrat to vote no on the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill passed by Congress Friday. The bill passed the House 225-201-1, with nine Republicans voting in favor and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “Squad” alongside AOC, simply voting “present” only. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Rodney Davis, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Chris Jacobs, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, and Steve Womack joined with Dems to send the bill to President Biden’s desk. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t yet explained why she rejected the bill but she has been outspoken in the past about reducing defense spending. The bill provides increased spending for the military, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized during Thursday’s vote despite voting to pass it.Read it at Business Insider
Washington Examiner

Revealed: The 18 Senate Republicans who ignored McCarthy’s omnibus threat

Eighteen Republican senators voted for the omnibus spending bill on Thursday, defying a threat by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to tank the legislation next year of any senator who supported the $1.7 trillion spending bill. Hard-line Republicans in the House sent a letter to their Senate counterparts on...
Ballotpedia News

Twelve delegations become more Republican and nine become more Democratic in the 118th Congress

As a result of the 2022 elections, the congressional delegations of 12 states will become more Republican because Republicans in those states gained seats, Democrats lost seats, or a combination of the two. The congressional delegations of nine states will become more Democratic because Democrats in those states gained seats, Republicans lost seats, or a combination of the two.
