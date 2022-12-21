Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023Debra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
duvalsports.com
Early Signing Day 2022: The Highest Rated Recruiting Class In Northeast Florida History
Northeast Florida- National Early Signing Day has been an exciting week of high school football athletes getting prepared to transition to the next level of their playing careers. Several “Big Time” PREP athletes signed to big time programs from around the area. For the first time in history, at least eight 4-Star or higher nationally ranked athletes signed from one class in Northeast Florida. Recruiting history made in Duval. Check out some of the early signing day athletes and where they’ll play next year.
First Coast News
High school athletes across the First Coast sign to play at the college level during Early Signing Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early Signing Day is always a special moment for high school athletes and their families. It's a day when young men and women put the pen to paper and make a life-changing decision to continue their athletic careers at the college level. This year's Early Signing...
WCJB
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being built at the new Alachua county sports and event center at Celebration Pointe. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the...
Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
Gator Country
“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb
It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
mynews13.com
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Track and field superstar Allyson Felix to speak
The Florida Forum Speaker Series, presented by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, will welcome American track and field athlete and entrepreneur Allyson Felix on Jan. 18. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville. One of the most decorated...
Lake City Reporter
County braces for cold weather impacts on roads
Likely to the chagrin of local youngsters, it doesn’t appear Lake City will have a “white Christmas” with snow or snow flurries, but weather forecasters are calling for sub-freezing temperatures…
Lake City Reporter
Esing: Christmas in Columbia County in the 1920s
As Florida and Lake City grew during the real-estate boom of the 1920s, the people of the community maintained much of their small-town charm and friendliness. The generosity of its citizens shown…
Attorney for family of 13-year-old killed in drive-by looks into football organization
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Prince Holland, the teen killed in a drive-by shooting near the Legends Center in Northwest Jacksonville, hired an attorney to get answers about their son’s death. Marwan Porter, with Porter Law Firm, is looking into the football organization Holland was trying out...
Lake City Reporter
Elks Lodge set to host pair of annual events
Food, toys ready to be given out over two days. What started more than nine decades ago with local clubs and civic organizations polling their resources to provide food and gifts for the community and children will continue when the Lake City Elks…
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago today
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
Clay County residents brace for freezing Christmas holiday, temperatures drop tonight
Some Clay County residents may think they are spending Christmas at the North Pole. A hard freeze is forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend with temperatures possibly dipping into the 20s across Clay County and Northeast Florida. Luckily, no rain is forecast on the nights with freezing temperatures.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights
Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
Jacksonville Publix sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville is home to one of the four Fantasy 5 winners from Tuesday. According to a news release, the Jacksonville winner purchased the winning ticket at Publix #0393 at 11250 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 4. The winning numbers were 6-14-16-20-22.
One injured, 7 displaced after house fire on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Seven other people were displaced as a result of the incident. JFRD says the fire occurred in the 5600 block of Tampico Road...
Operation Holiday Cheer brings joy to Clay County residents
A team meeting for Operation Holiday CheerPhoto byClay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. When a police car pulls up to you with red and blue lights flashing, you’re usually in trouble. However, with Operation Holiday Cheer, the only one who had to worry was Ebenezer Scrooge.
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second location
The Way Free Medical Clinic is asking the state for assistance with building a second location on College Drive. The new facility in Orange Park is located directly across from St. John River State College and the Thrasher-Horne Center.
First responders holding active shooter training in E-Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other first responders are conducting joint active shooter training at Atlantic Coast High School and Celebration Church in E-Town. According to the letter to parents from the Duval County School District, there is no access to...
