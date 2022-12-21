Northeast Florida- National Early Signing Day has been an exciting week of high school football athletes getting prepared to transition to the next level of their playing careers. Several “Big Time” PREP athletes signed to big time programs from around the area. For the first time in history, at least eight 4-Star or higher nationally ranked athletes signed from one class in Northeast Florida. Recruiting history made in Duval. Check out some of the early signing day athletes and where they’ll play next year.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO