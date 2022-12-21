ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming Island, FL

duvalsports.com

Early Signing Day 2022: The Highest Rated Recruiting Class In Northeast Florida History

Northeast Florida- National Early Signing Day has been an exciting week of high school football athletes getting prepared to transition to the next level of their playing careers. Several “Big Time” PREP athletes signed to big time programs from around the area. For the first time in history, at least eight 4-Star or higher nationally ranked athletes signed from one class in Northeast Florida. Recruiting history made in Duval. Check out some of the early signing day athletes and where they’ll play next year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
Gator Country

“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb

It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Track and field superstar Allyson Felix to speak

The Florida Forum Speaker Series, presented by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, will welcome American track and field athlete and entrepreneur Allyson Felix on Jan. 18. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville. One of the most decorated...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

County braces for cold weather impacts on roads

Likely to the chagrin of local youngsters, it doesn’t appear Lake City will have a “white Christmas” with snow or snow flurries, but weather forecasters are calling for sub-freezing temperatures…
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Elks Lodge set to host pair of annual events

Food, toys ready to be given out over two days. What started more than nine decades ago with local clubs and civic organizations polling their resources to provide food and gifts for the community and children will continue when the Lake City Elks…
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights

Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Publix sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville is home to one of the four Fantasy 5 winners from Tuesday. According to a news release, the Jacksonville winner purchased the winning ticket at Publix #0393 at 11250 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 4. The winning numbers were 6-14-16-20-22.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

First responders holding active shooter training in E-Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other first responders are conducting joint active shooter training at Atlantic Coast High School and Celebration Church in E-Town. According to the letter to parents from the Duval County School District, there is no access to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

