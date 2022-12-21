Read full article on original website
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert
This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
Homemade vanilla wafers
Today, I am making homemade vanilla wafers, because you can't have a southern winter holiday without making a good old-fashioned banana pudding, banana cream pie, or a banana split cake! And well, my recipes for those three goodies all require vanilla wafers.
iheart.com
Rita has the perfect after dinner dessert
I used less oil and salt than my original recipe, and a little more cinnamon.Baking powder was added to give cake more lift. 1 cup brown sugar, packed (I used dark) 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg or 1 teaspoon already ground nutmeg. 3/4 teaspoon salt. 2/3 cup vegetable oil. 1...
Holiday ham dressing
This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
I Made The Pioneer Woman’s ‘Sweet & Salty Fudge’ and It’s the Best Quick Treat for Any Occasion
Homemade fudge is an all-time favorite potluck dessert, no matter the occasion. But sometimes, this treat can be too sweet. Luckily, Ree Drummond aka The Pioneer Woman has the perfect solution: a Sweet & Salty Fudge recipe. Made with just five ingredients, we put this Pioneer Woman fudge recipe to...
wdfxfox34.com
Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
Classic candied sweet potatoes
- Prep time: 10 minutes - Cook time: 1 hour, 45 minutes - Total time: 1 hour, 55 minutes - Servings: 8 - Number of ingredients: 5 - Read more about the recipe here
Feast of the Seven Fishes: Italian chef shares delicious recipes for an amazing Christmas Eve
Chef Michele Casadei Massari of Lucciola in New York City shares recipes for seafood risotto, mussels alla marinara, branzino in crazy water and more.
Epicurious
Creamy-Dreamy Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
Do you really need a new recipe for a strawberry-banana smoothie? Maybe not if you’re okay with the icy, bland, vaguely fruit-flavored drink currently coming out of your blender. But if you’re in the market for a fruit smoothie that’s creamy, not slushy, and actually tasty, we have some thoughts.
hubpages.com
1946 Christmas Cookies Booklet: Wisconsin Electric Power Co.
In this vintage 1946 Christmas cookies booklet from the Wisconsin Electric Power Company, their home service bureau offered 185 recipes in their 6th edition publication. Seventeen of those recipes were for fruit cakes and loaves of bread. Six were pudding recipes, and the rest were a preponderance of cookie recipes.
10 cheese recipes
The door of my fridge always contains at least one wedge of hard, salty cheese wrapped in waxed paper, ready to grate over everything from plain buttered spaghetti to beans on toast, and usually a few rinds too, waiting to add flavour to soups and stews. The handy thing about such cheeses is they keep for ever and a day, graduating from being good for melting into macaroni cheese, cheese and onion pie or quesadillas, to desiccated nubs perfect for party food such as cheese straws or cloud-like gougeres. Blue cheese, which generally doesn’t last long enough around me to create leftovers, is worth hoarding to add to a broccoli soup, and most odds and ends will work in a fondue, as long as they’re happy to melt and mingle with others. The pleasure of softer, fresher cheeses is more ephemeral, but its potential in the kitchen is just as great; think milky paneer smothered in rich spinach gravy, or featherlight gnudi dumplings made from mousse-like ricotta. Or, indeed, the richness of cream cheese baked into a wobbly, and deliciously burnt Basque cheesecake. Few ingredients match the sheer versatility of cheese; consider this a love letter and a celebration.
butterwithasideofbread.com
JELLY FILLED CRESCENT ROLLS
Jelly Filled Crescent Rolls made with 6 ingredients in just 30 minutes! Fruity crescents made with strawberry & blueberry jelly & glazed with a simple icing. This beautiful wreath is the perfect thing to serve for any holiday or brunch. It comes together quickly with crescent roll dough and jelly. These can be iced with a simple powdered sugar icing or a fruit jelly. You only need 30 minutes and 6 ingredients!
Homemade country-style fudge
Today, I will be making fudge for a special holiday treat. I have never had a batch of this candy fail me yet! (Knock, knock on wood!) Honestly, I think that this is probably one of the easiest fudge recipes to create. Waiting for it to set up and harden is absolutely the hardest part!
agupdate.com
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Dave's maw-in-law's shrimp dip recipe
People keep asking me for the shrimp dip recipe I have talked about on the radio. My mother-in-law introduced me this holiday staple in our household.
agupdate.com
Cream of Vegetable Soup
Fresh or packaged vegetables (celery, broccoli, asparagus, potatoes, leeks, etc.) With fresh vegetables, wash and cut into bite-size pieces and put them in a large soup pot with water. Heat on medium-high, covered, for 20 minutes or until contents begin to boil. Uncover and cook another 20 minutes over medium...
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Mac and Cheese with the Most Perfect Crispy Crust Is a Holiday Must
You'll be the star of the show with this recipe.
