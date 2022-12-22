McCreary's 22 lead Mercer over Troy 82-79

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary's 22 points helped Mercer defeat Troy 82-79 on Wednesday night.

McCreary had nine rebounds for the Bears (7-6). Kamar Robertson scored 17 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Michael Zanoni was 5-of-7 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Zay Williams led the way for the Trojans (8-5) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Christyon Eugene added 19 points and four assists for Troy. In addition, Darius McNeill finished with 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .