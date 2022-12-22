ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Memphis defeats Alabama State 83-61

By Data Skrive
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 25 points as Memphis beat Alabama State 83-61 on Wednesday night.

Williams added seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-3). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free throw line and added seven blocks. Kendric Davis also scored 14 points.

Alex Anderson led the Hornets (1-11) with 16 points and added three steals. Alabama State also got 16 points from Isaiah Range. In addition, Antonio Madlock finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Memphis led 47-37 at halftime. Williams paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Memphis outscored Alabama State in the second half by 12 points, with Williams scoring a team-high 11 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

