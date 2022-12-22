Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Thursday, 22 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.985% up from its 52-week low and 6.859% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,394.93. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.96% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Down By 24% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell by a staggering 24.79% in 5 sessions from $3.51 at -24.79, to $2.64 at 13:57 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.02% to $10,474.40, following the last session’s downward trend. FuelCell Energy’s...
via.news
S&P 500 Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 3.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,934.38. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2073497000, 6.9% below its average volume of 2227206531.96. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Corn Futures Up By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.78% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Corn (ZC) is $666.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 87119, 4.04% below its average volume of 90787.54. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:03 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,678.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 58, 99.99% below its average volume of 5545183771.65. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news
DouYu Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 28.7% in 21 sessions from $1.15 at 2022-11-28, to $1.48 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
AOL Corp
Stocks close higher to cap final full trading week of 2022
U.S. stocks drifted higher on Friday to log gains across the board, capping the final full trading week of 2022. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.5%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.2%.
via.news
Tilray Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) slid by a staggering 27.22% in 21 sessions from $3.72 at 2022-12-07, to $2.71 at 13:30 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower in Choppy Trading Session
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.91%, 0.74%, and 0.64%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 2.41%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.3%.
US News and World Report
Stocks, Bond Yields Dip as U.S. Data Muddies Fed Rates Outlook
NEW YORK/MILAN (Reuters) -World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. Third quarter productivity rebounded at a slightly faster pace than...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold inches lower as dollar ticks up
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar recovered slightly, while market participants await further direction on U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday supported by...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts
Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold hovers in narrow range with focus on upcoming Fed meeting
(Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Thursday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision next week. Spot gold was steady at $1,786.39 per ounce at 1304 GMT after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were...
ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.
Comments / 0