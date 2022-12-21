ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

3 Titans named to Pro Bowl, 4 others chosen as alternates

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPJkN_0jqvONXK00

The Tennessee Titans will have at least three of their players representing them at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, with four others set to serve as alternates.

The three Titans making the cut after voting by fans, players and coaches are running back Derrick Henry, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and long snapper Morgan Cox.

For Henry, it’s the third Pro Bowl nod of his career, while Cox is making his fifth appearance. Simmons gets his second career nod, but it’s the first in which he was directly voted in, as he was a replacement last year.

The alternates from the Titans are center Ben Jones, punter Ryan Stonehouse, safety Kevin Byard and linebacker Dylan Cole, who was voted in for special teams.

Stonehouse, who is on pace to smash the single-season record for punt yards average, was the leading vote-getter at his position in the AFC in the fan vote, but apparently he didn’t do so well with players and coaches.

Another glaring snub (and for the second year in a row) is defensive lineman Denico Autry, who was in the midst of a career year before missing the past four games due to a knee injury.

He was second on the team with nine sacks last season, tying his career-high, and he has followed that up with seven sacks in 2022, which is second on the team despite missing the aforementioned games.

The NFL has made significant changes to the Pro Bowl this year. They are as follows, per NFL.com:

Taking place in Las Vegas in 2023, The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of player skills featuring an exciting new format that spotlights Flag football. The multi-day AFC vs NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed flag game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium, and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Throughout the week, The Pro Bowl Games will also integrate new challenges where players showcase their football and non-football skills in unique competitions. The revamped programming allows the top stars show off their skills and celebrate their accomplishments in a fun, memorable way, surrounded by their families and fans.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

The 3 Main Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs

Yesterday, we learned that the Vikings have 5 players who have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. Seeing the 5 inclusions leads to a natural follow-up question: who are the main Vikings Pro Bowl snubs?. I recognize that many fans overlook the game event – I’m often among them –...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's too bad USC is leaving for the Big Ten, because Lincoln Riley-Dan Lanning would have been fun

Lincoln Riley landed some huge prospects in the transfer portal. Dan Lanning struck back with a huge early signing period statement on Wednesday. It’s unfortunate we aren’t going to see Riley and Lanning maintain an on-field coaching rivalry over the next decade, because they would have been in position to develop quite a battle in the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy