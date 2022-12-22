Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
76ers’ Jaden Springer Flashes Efficiency in G League
Jaden Springer and the Delaware Blue Coats found success on Wednesday night.
Is Tobias Harris Overlooked? Pistons Coach Weighs In
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey is the latest head coach to discuss the often-overlooked, Tobias Harris.
Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
Idaho8.com
Siakam and Anunoby score 26, Raptors beat Cavs 118-107
CLEVELAND (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine assists, and O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points as the Toronto Raptors rolled to a 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers, becoming the first East team to win in Cleveland this season. Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 18, helping Toronto beat the Cavaliers for the third time in three games this season. The Raptors made a season-high 19 3-pointers with Anunoby tying his career best with six. VanVleet’s third trey of the third quarter gave Toronto an 83-57 lead three minutes in, prompting Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff to pull his entire starting lineup. The Cavaliers fell to 16-3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including 11-1 against the East.
Idaho8.com
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points. Clint Capela, returning after missing the last three games with a right calf strain, finished with 10 rebounds and 10 points for the Hawks, who have won three of four to improve to 17-16. They began the night ninth in the Eastern Conference and are 11-6 at home. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 for the Pistons, who have lost five straight to drop to 8-27, worst in the NBA.
Idaho8.com
Magic beat Spurs 133-113 for 8th victory in 9 games
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Paolo Banchero had 18 points and six rebounds, and Mo Bamba broke open a close game with three 3-pointers in a 51-second span in the fourth quarter. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 17 points. Tre Jones had 16 points and eight assists.
Idaho8.com
Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip. The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 11. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night, then fall at Utah on Thursday night. Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington (13-21) and Rui Hachimura had 21. Domantas Sabonis had his second consecutive triple-double for Sacramento (17-14) with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, and Malik Monk had 16.
Joel Embiid's Take on How James Harden's Looked Since Returning
After Wednesday's win over the Pistons, 76ers center Joel Embiid dished his thoughts on how James Harden's looked as of late.
Idaho8.com
Bane returns, Grizzlies rout Booker-less Suns 125-100
PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 17 points in his return and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix star Devin Booker’s absence to rout the Suns 125-100 on Friday night. Phoenix played without Booker because of groin soreness for the third straight game, with the Suns losing the last two. In his last game, Booker scored a season-high 58 points in a home victory over New Orleans. Tied with Denver for the Western Conference lead at 20-11, the Grizzlies had their starting lineup from last season on the floor for the first time this season. Bane played 24 minutes after missing 18 games because of a sprained right big toe. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 18 points.
Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) listed questionable for Christmas game at Denver
DENVER – Devin Booker is listed as questionable for Sunday’s Christmas game at West-leader Denver as he’s missed Phoenix’s last three games with groin soreness. Booker has been working his way back and is on course to play Sunday. ...
Idaho8.com
A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. Also, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-best 43 against Miami.
Idaho8.com
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14. The start of the game was delayed by an hour in a joint agreement by the Titans, the NFL and local emergency management officials after rolling power blackouts. This was the coldest home game in Titans history. The Texans weren’t bothered much by their coldest game this season. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two of the Texans’ four sacks by halftime. Houston also forced three turnovers, the last to end the game.
Joel Embiid Issues Heavy Praise to Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
Joel Embiid shows respect to the Los Angeles Clippers after the Sixers' Friday night victory.
Idaho8.com
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Bellinger’s fumble in Minnesota territory short-circuited one New York Giants drive and the ball kept slipping out of players’ hands in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired kept New York from clinching a playoff spot after Seattle and Detroit had lost on Saturday. Among the mistakes were dropped passes, a blocked punt, penalties and an interception thrown by quarterback Daniel Jones. New York will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home next week against Indianapolis.
Doc Rivers Reacts to 76ers' Recent Win Streak
Doc Rivers discusses the 76ers' recent win streak ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Idaho8.com
Pastrnak and Ullmark lead Bruins past struggling Devils, 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two of Boston’s four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in the Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves in his NHL-best 19th win. Boston has won four in a row and leads the NHL with 56 points entering the Christmas break. Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves before getting pulled after two periods. The Devils lost for the seventh time in eight games and dropped to 3-6-2 in December.
Idaho8.com
Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Alex Stalock made 27 saves in his return from a concussion to help last-place Chicago snap an 11-game home losing streak (0-10-1) and earn just its second win in 18 games overall (2-15-1). Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Raddysh also scored as the Blackhawks won at the United Center for the first time since Nov. 3. Marcus Bjork had a goal and and assist and Kirill Marchenko scored on a power play as the Blue Jackets lost their sixth straight. Blue Jackets rookie Daniil Tarasov allowed four goals on Chicago’s first 20 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo.
James Harden, Tobias Harris Explain 76ers’ Comeback vs. Clippers
James Harden and Tobias Harris detail the 76ers' most impressive win of their seven-game stretch.
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
Comments / 0