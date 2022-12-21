Lifepoint Health contributes $325,000 to various community projects one year after tornado

Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Former Ky. judge-executive confirmed to TVA board
A Kentuckian has been confirmed to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) board of directors. Wade White, who resigned earlier this month as Lyon County Judge-Executive, was confirmed by unanimous consent. TVA is the nation’s largest public utility. “I applaud the Senate approving Wade White’s nomination and finally adding a...
whopam.com
Back-2-Back Foundation brings Christmas early for local families
For families across Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, Christmas is coming early, thanks to the efforts of the Back-2-Back Foundation, as they delivered presents Thursday morning. They’re among Santa’s helpers this week, delivering presents to families in need just in time for Christmas, and song writer and country music artist...
wpsdlocal6.com
West KY Rural Electric urging members to conserve electricity, says rolling blackouts possible
MAYFIELD, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is urging members to conserve electricity in the wake of the TVA's rolling blackout request. In a Friday release, the co-op explained there were no immediate plans to use blackouts, but said they could be implemented due to high energy demand across the TVA's generation and transmission system.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
KFVS12
Group pays off mortgage on home of fallen Mo. trooper in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. According to a release from the foundation, Trooper Lonnie Lejeune died on December 10, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He...
kbsi23.com
2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Energy Authority to Begin Rolling Blackouts
The Union City Energy Authority has started the required “rolling blackouts” issued by the Tennessee Valley Authority. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the power outages will last about 15 minutes, with another area then shut down for the same time period.
wpsdlocal6.com
Bridge Street, Irvin Cobb railroad tracks intentionally on fire to prevent freeze
PADUCAH — Have you noticed the railroad tracks on fire near Bridge Street and Irvin Cobb Drive?. Paducah police say there is no need to worry—the tracks are intentionally on fire. This is a technique the companies use to keep the tracks from freezing over. They are closely...
KFVS12
Purchase Pkwy. near 18mm in Graves Co. clear after crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Purchase Parkway is clear near the 18 mile marker after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Purchase Parkway southbound traffic has been cleared after intermittent closures near the 18 mile marker in Graves County. They say both semi trucks that ran off the...
westkentuckystar.com
Two Paducah men arrested after undercover fentanyl buy
An undercover fentanyl investigation resulted in the arrests of two Paducah men. Detectives were tipped off to the alleged sale of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in McCracken County. The tips alleged that 22-year-old Seth A. Humphrey of Paducah was selling the pills. The investigation led to a meeting between...
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
wpsdlocal6.com
Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene
A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky. Hunt is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious...
radionwtn.com
Driver Charged With Leaving Other Driver Trapped
Graves County, Ky.–The suspect who is charged with leaving another driver trapped with serious injuries at the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Graves Co. has been located and arrested. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew D. Hunt, age 41 of Cunningham, was located today and arrested. Hunt was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jury hands down maximum sentence in Graves County drug possession case
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County jury has sentenced a man to the maximum penalty after finding him guilty of drug possession charges and of being a felon in possession of a handgun. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says a jury on Tuesday sentenced Antonio Love to...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Falls Victim to Phone Scam
A Union City man was the victim of a phone scam. Police reports said 76 year old Robert McCoy came to the Police Department, to report being scammed out of $2,900. Mr. McCoy told officers that he received a call at home from a subject that said it was his grandson.
westkentuckystar.com
Trafficking charges for Princeton man
A Princeton man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday. Princeton police searched a residence on East Green Street and seized three ounces of methamphetamine, twenty-three Neurontin pills, a quantity of marijuana, $498 in cash, and a loaded firearm. A detective arrested 56-year old Monty J. Lane on charges including...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County Sheriff looking for person and vehicle possibly associated with theft
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an individual and a vehicle that could be associated with theft. Few details have been released about the theft, but deputies would like to speak with 47-year-old Brenden K. Tuttle about the case. Deputies are also looking for the silver...
thunderboltradio.com
Large Amount of Marijuana, Cash and Weapon Seized in Union City Traffic Stop
A large amount of marijuana and cash was seized by Union City police following a traffic stop on East Main Street. Reports said an officer made the stop on a vehicle operated by 36 year old Justin Riely Webb, of Madison, Tennessee. During the stop, reports said Webb gave the...
