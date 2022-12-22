Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Master’s Table making sure no one is hungry for holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers at Golden Harvest are working hard to prepare a weekend’s worth of holiday dinners for people in need. We stopped by the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, where they’re looking forward to having the first indoor dinner since the start of the pandemic.
Salvation Army seeking emergency donations for warming centers
The Salvation Army Center of Hope needs emergency donations to help with the influx of people escaping the cold.
WRDW-TV
2 local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season. We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest. “We have people that suffer and are too...
Grinch steals from donation box at Walking Tall Ministries
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The people who run a community resource in Aiken County trying to figure out who stole from their donation boxes. “If they told us about the situation that they were in, we very likely would’ve helped them in whatever way we could have,” Walking Tall Ministries’ Zak Moyer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken […]
wfxg.com
Smith Fitness host 8th Annual Toy Giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A local family is giving back to their community before the holidays. Owners of Smith's Fitness on Wrightsboro Road held their 8th Annual Toy Giveaway. Starting at 4pm there was already a long line outside the building. Kids were accompanied by their parents, receiving candy bags just before they were able to pick out their own toy under the Christmas tree.
WRDW-TV
Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
WRDW-TV
Stephens Auction staff makes sure kids in Aiken get holiday toys
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Employees with Stephens Auction returned to Crosland Park for their annual toy giveaway Thursday afternoon. It’s a tradition six years in the making. This year the company bought around 4,000 toys before going door to door to give them away.
wfxg.com
CSRA's Holly Jolly Van brings Christmas cheer on wheels
AUGUSTA, G.A.(WFXG) -Y OU MIGHT HAVE SEEN A CHRISTMAS LIGHTS DISPLAY ON WHEELS IN THE CITY THIS SEASON. JEREMY MCRAE, OWNER OF CSRA KAYAK RENTALS SAYS IT STARTED AS A FAMILY TRADITION, 6 YEARS AGO. HIS SON SAW CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON A JEEP AND WANTED TO DO IT TOO. “I GOT TO THINKING, THE KAYAK VAN'S SITTING AROUND, NOT BEING USED," SAYS MCRAE. "WE USE IT TO RIDE AROUND AND LOOK AT CHRISTMAS LIGHTS WITH THE FAMILY. SO, WHY NOT PUT CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON IT, TAKE A BUNCH OF PEOPLE AROUND AND SPREAD A LOT OF CHRISTMAS CHEER WHILE WE DO IT.”
wfxg.com
Second Providence Baptist Church groundbreaking expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - With its Groundbreaking Expansion Program and the turning of the soil, Second Providence Baptist Church is closer than ever to its dream building. Church members, community members, and those who are involved with the project gathered together for the church's Groundbreaking program this week. It...
wfxg.com
Saluting our Heroes: Following a Father's Legacy
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The holidays are a time for giving, but a Lieutenant makes it his mission to give year-round. When you walk into LT. Lucas Grant’s office, one of the first things you’ll see is the word “family.” It's a value he holds close.
Preparing outdoor pets for upcoming cold temperatures
Cold weather this weekend could mean life or death for your outdoor pet, with temperatures expecting to drop into the teens this weekend combined with a severe wind chill.
WJBF.com
Domestic Violence: ‘Tis the season to do the right thing
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The holiday season is a time for happiness and joy with family. But, for those dealing with divorce, domestic violence, or the aftermath, this can be a time of great sadness and despair especially if there is little money for gifts and toys for the children and one parent is left to carry the load.
wfxg.com
Many in Harlem Georgia without power as city awaits transformer replacement, warming center opened
UPDATE: The city says power restoration is delayed longer. Officials say to expect it to be restored at about 1:30am. UPDATE: According to the city's Facebook page, power is now expected to be restored by 10pm. Officials say new equipment has arrived, but it may take some time for installation in order to not cause any power surges. Also, if anyone needs a ride to the Columbia County Warming Center, they can call 706-556-0807 for to schedule it thru the County Transit service.
wfxg.com
Stay Social decides to close down for good
EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Local restaurant Stay Social Tap & Table in Columbia County announced that it will be closing for good, and its last day of business will be Dec. 30. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
WRDW-TV
After losing alcohol battle, Stay Social closing down
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having lost a bid to keep its alcohol license, Stay Social Tap and Table will be closing for good. The business will close for good on Dec. 30, the owner told News 12. It comes a few weeks after a judge upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation...
wfxg.com
Power outages across the CSRA may affect holiday plans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Widespread outages across the two-state left many without power Friday, including more than 100 homes along Evans To Locks Rd. in Columbia County. There, crews were clearing a tree that had fallen onto a fence near the railroad tracks. In west Augusta, homes were also without...
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
wfxg.com
City of Barnwell announces death of Councilmember Brad All
BARNWELL, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Barnwell has announced Councilmember Brad All has died. The announcement was made to the City Hall Offices Facebook page Saturday morning. Brad All represented District 5. City officials ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
wgac.com
The Augusta Training Shop Featured On ABC’s Made In America
The Augusta Training Shop Featured On ABC’s Made In America. I’ve always loved the Made In America feature on ABC News. If you aren’t familiar with the series, news anchor David Muir focuses on families and businesses helping to create jobs to America. This week he has been focusing on the Christmas shopping season and the positive impact it’s having on the economy and local businesses.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies give back to families hurt by crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave out toys to families that have personally been impacted by one of the many homicide investigations in 2022. Throughout the year, law enforcement has investigated roughly 40 homicides in Richmond County. It’s the second-highest homicide rate we’ve...
