dotesports.com
‘Happy’ Holidays: Houston Outlaws welcomes back hitscan great to 2023 roster
The Houston Outlaws have been busy over the past few days, announcing several high-profile roster additions since the Overwatch League’s free agency window opened on Dec. 23. Who needs festive wrapped presents when you can have a reigning champion on the team?. Houston has kept the gifts rolling by...
dotesports.com
Future-proofing: Liquid opts for high-upside players as theme of 2023 NACL roster
While many North American League of Legends fans have praised organizations like Evil Geniuses for developing NA talent into the league’s future superstars, Team Liquid has also played a huge part in developing local talent. Last split, Team Liquid Academy took the championship home behind the standout performances from...
dotesports.com
Vancouver Titans kicks off 2023 roster by signing Boston Uprising alumni
Overwatch League fans get to celebrate the holidays a bit early this year thanks to the opening of the free agent signing window, which finally kicked off on Dec. 23. Some teams, like the Boston Uprising, came out swinging as soon as possible, but its North American neighbors refused to be outdone.
dotesports.com
Valve is bringing more fan-made skins to Dota 2 with Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache II
The first Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache featured skins made and voted on by Dota 2 fans. It sparked quite a debate and even made some question their taste, but was ultimately a success, if only for the battle pass levels. Valve has followed it up with another—the aptly named...
dotesports.com
Houston Outlaws shows no fear in dropping the bag for champion tank Fearless
While the Overwatch League offseason has been full of wild roster announcements, nothing spices up the winter like a good old Texas team swap. Former Dallas Fuel tank and 2022 Overwatch League champion Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok is joining the Houston Outlaws’ roster in 2023, the franchise announced today. It’s an unprecedented pickup for a team that has historically opted for budget player options.
dotesports.com
The meme wins: Fart Studios secure a spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The North American Dota 2 Closed Qualifiers were filled with talents from all around the world. Players from Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia flooded to the region to test their mettle, but NA’s finest still prevailed. Fart Studios (FS) and Legacy, the two teams that had the most...
dotesports.com
All Apex Legends holiday Twitch drops and how to get them
Apex Legends is one of many games to use Twitch drops. These freebie items provide an incentive for players and fans to watch Apex Twitch streams. To celebrate the holidays in 2022, the development team at Respawn Entertainment is reissuing a plethora of previous Twitch drops and existing skins to fans who watch a certain number of hours of Apex streams before New Year’s.
dotesports.com
NiP reportedly looking to bring NAVI Academy player into its CS:GO roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has already reportedly found a replacement for Patrick “es3tag” Hansen. The Swedish organization is interested in acquiring NAVI Junior CS:GO player, Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov, according to Dexerto’s Luis Mira. The 18-year-old Ukrainian is one of the most promising academy players and has already subbed in for the main NAVI CS:GO team at ESL Pro League season 15 and BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022.
dotesports.com
Swagg calls for Warzone 2 devs to bring back three things to stop it going ‘backward’
Swagg had a blast playing Warzone. In July 2022, he doubled down on his commitment to play it on stream despite calls for him to stop, explaining the gameplay kept him coming back. The FaZe Clan creator doesn’t share the same enthusiasm for Warzone 2. He claims it’s because the...
dotesports.com
Virtus.pro ‘steals’ a player to replace recently banned Dota 2 carry
Virtus.pro nuked its previous Dota 2 roster following its failure to qualify for The International 11, but its new lineup was slapped out of orbit less than a month after forming when its new carry player was banned by Valve for account sharing and impersonating members of another team. And now the organization has pillaged another team’s carry to fill the void left by that ban.
dotesports.com
Support acquired: Houston Outlaws adds former Los Angeles Gladiators flex for 2023
The person in charge of the company credit card at the Houston Outlaws’ headquarters is likely feeling the heat just one day into the 2023 Overwatch League free agent signing window. After a third-place finish in the 2022 season, the team is clearly putting all that prize money toward an even more competitive roster for next year.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends may finally get class changes—and they could fundamentally change the game
For a long time, Apex Legends’ characters have been sorted into classes that didn’t mean much outside of being a general descriptor for how each character’s abilities fit into a team. Characters with shields or other objects designed to hold down areas were put into the defensive class. Characters with scan abilities belonged to recon. Characters that mostly dealt with being aggressive and dealing damage got the assault tag.
dotesports.com
Valve introduces new CS:GO ranking and invite system for Major RMR events, starting with BLAST Paris 2023
With the goal of streamlining the CS:GO Major qualification process in mind, Valve has officially instituted a new Regional Standings ranking system for tracking results across multiple events to better identify the teams that should be invited to the “later qualification stages” of future events. Valve has officially...
dotesports.com
Spotify Smashed: How a small project turned into Spotify Wrapped for Melee
The holiday season is full of different social media trends that pop up every other day, but Spotify has become a staple of December discussions thanks to its end-of-year review program called Spotify Wrapped. And while the music service may have popularized the idea, the Super Smash Bros. community got in on the fun for the first time this year thanks to one developer who decided to try and build out a personal project.
dotesports.com
21 heroes remain untouched by balance updates since Overwatch 2 was released
The Overwatch 2 season two update has just been released, and it has good and bad news for many heroes and their fans. Doomfist looks more exciting with buffs to almost all his abilities, including his ultimate Meteor Strike, and Sojourn may finally be less of a headache with nerfs to her damage and range. Some other heroes like Zarya, Genji, and Junkrat received changes in the mid-season patch in November. But there are still 21 Overwatch heroes who have yet to receive any balance changes from Blizzard since Overwatch 2 was released. Some of them were changed significantly before the new version was released, but they have been left to the side since then.
dotesports.com
How to watch Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown event
Kai Cenat might be one of the biggest Just Chatting streamers on Twitch, but the breakout star has dabbled in games quite a bit in the back half of 2022. He even hosted his own $250,000 Call of Duty tournament in October and performed well—proving he’s got more skills than just having the gift of the gab.
dotesports.com
What is the Siege of Iceforge event in Hearthstone?
Hearthstone’s had small seasonal events for a long time now, but with the launch of March of the Lich King and the arrival of the game’s eleventh class, the progress journal was revamped somewhat to make room for a steady stream of little in-game questlines. The Siege of Iceforge is the second of such events to celebrate the arrival of the Scourge: here’s how you can complete it.
jguru.com
How Much to Tip in a Casino?
Tipping waiters and waitresses, people behind a bar, or taxi drivers is something we all are familiar with. However, doing the exact same thing at a casino feels weird. Not everyone knows whether to tip someone or not and if so, how much to reward is a doubt almost everyone has in common.
dotesports.com
Old G fall short: Legendary lineup don’t make the cut in current Dota Pro Circuit
It was an ordinary morning for OG Dota 2 fans. The Old G squad featuring Topson, n0tail, and Ceb was scheduled to play in the final rounds of the Western European Closed Qualifiers. Many expected them to go through without a struggle. Nothing went according to plan for Old G,...
dotesports.com
Benjyfishy to compete in VALORANT Challengers against former world champions after leaving NRG
After leaving NRG and entering free agency to further pursue his goal of competing in professional VALORANT, former Fortnite superstar Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish has signed on with Enterprise Esports to compete with its roster in the upcoming VALORANT Challengers League East: Surge split beginning in January. Enterprise, a...
