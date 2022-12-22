Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet fans slam Cinderace animations as UNITE devs ship ‘fair’ matchmaking updates

Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Pikachu, Noctowl lead Go New Year event as Pokémon Company sues NFT scammers
The end of the week is upon us—and for this Pokémon columnist, it’s the final week of work for the year. But I’ve got three stories for you, including a spicy one, to end things with a bang. Niantic is continuing their pattern of heading into...
dotesports.com
A glitch-filled ride in Paldea: Reflecting on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet a month after release
It’s been just over a month since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet opened up the new world of Paldea for the series’ ninth generation. In the last month, trainers from all across the world have climbed the highest icy mountains and descended the steepest waterfalls as they catch new and old Pokémon. The new open-world design creates an immersive experience, with many trainers taking detours and finding new ways to spice up the familiar Pokémon adventure.
dotesports.com
Valve is bringing more fan-made skins to Dota 2 with Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache II
The first Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache featured skins made and voted on by Dota 2 fans. It sparked quite a debate and even made some question their taste, but was ultimately a success, if only for the battle pass levels. Valve has followed it up with another—the aptly named...
dotesports.com
All Apex Legends holiday Twitch drops and how to get them
Apex Legends is one of many games to use Twitch drops. These freebie items provide an incentive for players and fans to watch Apex Twitch streams. To celebrate the holidays in 2022, the development team at Respawn Entertainment is reissuing a plethora of previous Twitch drops and existing skins to fans who watch a certain number of hours of Apex streams before New Year’s.
Engadget
'Vampire Survivors' got a surprise (and free) iOS and Android release
Although it only snagged a single nomination at The Game Awards, Vampire Survivors is a true game of the year contender. It arrived on Steam in early access a year ago and it recently landed on Xbox. Now, you'll no longer need a Steam Deck or Xbox Cloud Gaming access to play it anywhere or at any time.
CNET
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
The Verge
Microsoft says three future Bethesda games will be Xbox-exclusive
We knew Microsoft would make Bethesda’s Starfield exclusive to Xbox and PC, and it sure looked like The Elder Scrolls VI would skip PlayStation and Nintendo, too. But now, Microsoft’s lawyers are revealing that they’ve got eyes on at least one more exclusive title — there are three future Xbox exclusives from Bethesda, they revealed today, in a response to the FTC’s lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal.
dotesports.com
Swagg calls for Warzone 2 devs to bring back three things to stop it going ‘backward’
Swagg had a blast playing Warzone. In July 2022, he doubled down on his commitment to play it on stream despite calls for him to stop, explaining the gameplay kept him coming back. The FaZe Clan creator doesn’t share the same enthusiasm for Warzone 2. He claims it’s because the...
dotesports.com
Fan builds League-themed pinball machine—and it’ll blow you away
League of Legends has inspired a fan to create a pinball table with various game modes and challenges for all in-game roles. The custom pinball build includes various champions, cinematics, and a Worlds anthem to create a unique experience for arcade enjoyers. The talented person behind this creation showcased their progress on the Trident Pinball YouTube channel along with other DIY pinball builds.
dotesports.com
This new hardcore fantasy RPG is casting spells on the Steam Charts, even in early access
From time to time, new games can conquer Steam out of nowhere, especially during the holiday season. This year, Dark and Darker is doing precisely that. The game reached an eye-watering peak of 54,988 players enjoying it at the same time on Dec. 21, according to SteamCharts.com. This stunning result was achieved just a few days after the early access was released last Friday, Dec. 16.
dotesports.com
The meme wins: Fart Studios secure a spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The North American Dota 2 Closed Qualifiers were filled with talents from all around the world. Players from Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia flooded to the region to test their mettle, but NA’s finest still prevailed. Fart Studios (FS) and Legacy, the two teams that had the most...
dotesports.com
Everybody hates Febby: How internal drama destroyed Arkosh in Dota Pro Circuit
The Open and Closed Qualifiers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are over, and multiple regions are wrapped up with upsets. While Old G failed to go through, the North American region witnessed Arkosh Gaming falling apart in an unexpected manner. Despite forming a promising lineup, Arkosh even struggled to...
Polygon
The Witcher 3 made a small change that causes huge ripples
The new version of The Witcher 3 comes with major graphical upgrades, a photo mode, new content inspired by the Netflix show, and a raft of quality-of-life improvements, tweaks, and fixes. Taken together, the update is a welcome and compelling reason to revisit this modern classic, but in all honesty — as our review pointed out — few of these changes have a massive material impact on the experience. As you play, the last seven and a half years melt away, and the game’s inherent quality asserts itself above all else.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
dotesports.com
The Chiefs ring in the summer season with Macca’s Gaming Summer Party
This article is written in partnership with Macca’s. This past weekend, Australia’s number one League of Legends team The Chiefs celebrated the start of summer with their first ever Gaming Summer Party, thanks to Macca’s. Alongside the acclaimed hype man JackoGFreak, five lucky winners were welcomed into The Chiefs’ esports clubhouse for a full day of parties, gaming, and antics.
dotesports.com
How to watch Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown event
Kai Cenat might be one of the biggest Just Chatting streamers on Twitch, but the breakout star has dabbled in games quite a bit in the back half of 2022. He even hosted his own $250,000 Call of Duty tournament in October and performed well—proving he’s got more skills than just having the gift of the gab.
dotesports.com
Virtus.pro ‘steals’ a player to replace recently banned Dota 2 carry
Virtus.pro nuked its previous Dota 2 roster following its failure to qualify for The International 11, but its new lineup was slapped out of orbit less than a month after forming when its new carry player was banned by Valve for account sharing and impersonating members of another team. And now the organization has pillaged another team’s carry to fill the void left by that ban.
dotesports.com
Valve introduces new CS:GO ranking and invite system for Major RMR events, starting with BLAST Paris 2023
With the goal of streamlining the CS:GO Major qualification process in mind, Valve has officially instituted a new Regional Standings ranking system for tracking results across multiple events to better identify the teams that should be invited to the “later qualification stages” of future events. Valve has officially...
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Really Cheaper Than Buying Games? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since my childhood -- and while everything else has become more expensive, games have stayed roughly the same price. But in 2017, Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game...
dotesports.com
Where to use the key to the Under Freeway East Warehouse in DMZ
The key to maximizing your Call of Duty DMZ runs is finding and using the various keys that drop around Al Mazrah. Most places that require a key to get into have the best loot, making your mission of getting in and out with as much as you can even more exciting.
