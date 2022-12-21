ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools

Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
Kirby Smart talks cornerbacks, gaining depth at DB in Class of '23

ATHENS, Ga. — If you’re going to ask Kirby Smart about defensive backs, you better have plenty of time on your hands because the man can talk. He did just that on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, when asked about Georgia’s haul of cornerbacks, a group that can help provide depth all across the secondary in Smart’s eyes.
