Single family residence in Belchertown sells for $585,000
Kenneth Sloat and Erin Sloat acquired the property at 331 Stebbins Street, Belchertown, from Scott C Thurston and Priscilla M Thurston on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $202 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
‘The gifts help out so much’: Toy for Joy makes difference in families’ lives
SPRINGFIELD — Shaquwana Sutton pulled into the frigid parking lot of the Salvation Army Citadel on Pearl Street last week. While holiday music provided cheer, volunteers asked her for information in between conversations, anecdotes and smiles. They guided Sutton’s car to the first stop at a family games table...
Worcester Railers shut out against Adirondack Thunder on road, 7-0
GLENS FALLS, NY – The Worcester Railers HC (18-9-1-0, 37 pts) lost to the Adirondack Thunder (6-14-3-1, 16 pts) on Friday evening by the final score of 7-0 in front of a crowd of 2,476 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY. The Railers are off for Christmas...
Advisory Litter Committee to tackle litter issues in Forest Park
SPRINGFIELD — Concerns about litter piling up on several streets throughout the Forest Park neighborhood has prompted Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila to appoint an Advisory Litter Committee. “It’s time to take action,” Davila said. “We’ve got to do something.”. The committee is being...
Evaluation of Springfield school superintendent praises leadership in return to in-person learning
SPRINGFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Warwick received a 2% performance-based raise after the Springfield School Committee voted to accept a report describing his work during the 2021-2022 school year as exemplary. The return to full, in-person learning after the pandemic “was almost flawless” under Warwick’s leadership, the...
Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield
Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
Sale closed in Amherst: $790,000 for a four-bedroom home
Trek Palmer and Dara Durost bought the property at 39 Owen Drive, Amherst, from David Leith and Judith L Roberts on Nov. 22, 2022, for $790,000 which works out to $270 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
Senator celebrated family, pet, community during holiday season this week (Letters)
Merry Christmas Eve, everyone. My family has had many firsts this year with the birth of our son, Carson, and I am so looking forward to our first Christmas together tomorrow. I wish all who celebrate a very Merry Christmas and hope everyone gets to spend some time with family and friends.
Eric St. Andre arrested in connection with fatal Chicopee hit-and-run
A man police said fled the scene of a fatal November Chicopee crash turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after an investigation led police to develop a warrant for his arrest. Eric St. Andre, 41, of Chicopee, was arrested in connection with the fatal Nov. 30 hit and run...
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says
The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
Sale closed in Southampton: $800,000 for a three-bedroom home
Lawrence Walden and Robin Walden bought the property at 116 Brickyard Road, Southampton, from Michael Sacco and Heather A Schrauben on Nov. 18, 2022. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $233 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
