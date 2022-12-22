Read full article on original website
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers wrestle up win over Holyoke & more
HOLYOKE - Westfield spotted Holyoke an 18-point due to forfeits at 106, 113, and 120 pounds, but it was all uphill from there as the Bombers rallied for the win Dec. 21. Sophomore Josh Castell started Westfield’s comeback with a first period pin of Holyoke’s Manny Rivera in a matchup of 126-pound wrestlers. Junior Octavian Artin followed with his own first period pin of Purple Knights’ Luis Rivera. Bombers junior Spencer Bates (138 pounds) and junior Yuriy Kuzmichev succeeded with pins of Ezequel Vasquez and Jaime Rivera, respectively.
hockeyjournal.com
Girls prep hockey power rankings: Two new teams earn top spots
The holiday tournaments saw some top schools grab championships and shake up the top ten as prep hockey hits the holiday break. Williston Northampton captured the 41st annual Harrington Tournament, Andover won the 39th annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational Tournament, Dexter Southfield won its own Holiday Tournament and Cushing won its E.G. Watkins Girls Invitational.
fbschedules.com
UConn finalizes 2023 football schedule
The UConn Huskies have finalized their 2023 football schedule, which includes six home games and six road games. All 12 of UConn’s opponents were previously known and confirmed by the school. However, the previously announced dates for games against the Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack were swapped.
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
businesswest.com
Project is Transforming Westfield’s Historic Lambson Building
Gene Borowski has a keen sense of history. So he was especially intrigued by an old hydraulic elevator in the former Lambson Furniture building in downtown Westfield, which was manufactured at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the late 1800s and installed in the furniture business around 1896. It was still operable,...
Evaluation of Springfield school superintendent praises leadership in return to in-person learning
SPRINGFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Warwick received a 2% performance-based raise after the Springfield School Committee voted to accept a report describing his work during the 2021-2022 school year as exemplary. The return to full, in-person learning after the pandemic “was almost flawless” under Warwick’s leadership, the...
Rollover crash causing delays on 91 North, South End Bridge
A rollover crash is causing heavy delays on I-91 North in Springfield.
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield
Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Sale closed in Amherst: $749,000 for a three-bedroom home
Joseph Macdonald and Catherine Macdonald acquired the property at 15 Teaberry Lane, Amherst, from Terry S Johnson on Dec. 1, 2022, for $749,000 which represents a price per square foot of $392. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Advisory Litter Committee to tackle litter issues in Forest Park
SPRINGFIELD — Concerns about litter piling up on several streets throughout the Forest Park neighborhood has prompted Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila to appoint an Advisory Litter Committee. “It’s time to take action,” Davila said. “We’ve got to do something.”. The committee is being...
WNYT
Bleach leads to arrest of college student at MCLA
A college student at MCLA is facing charges for allegedly pouring bleach in another student’s dorm room. Naomi Antoine is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Students were inside a dorm room when they heard...
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage causes closures of area roads
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
Electrical fire due to tree on wires in Southampton
Part of College Highway in Southampton was closed Friday night due to a fire.
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
MassLive.com
