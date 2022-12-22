HOLYOKE - Westfield spotted Holyoke an 18-point due to forfeits at 106, 113, and 120 pounds, but it was all uphill from there as the Bombers rallied for the win Dec. 21. Sophomore Josh Castell started Westfield’s comeback with a first period pin of Holyoke’s Manny Rivera in a matchup of 126-pound wrestlers. Junior Octavian Artin followed with his own first period pin of Purple Knights’ Luis Rivera. Bombers junior Spencer Bates (138 pounds) and junior Yuriy Kuzmichev succeeded with pins of Ezequel Vasquez and Jaime Rivera, respectively.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO