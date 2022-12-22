What the papers say – December 22

The Thursday papers are led by accusations over who is to blame for strike turmoil across the country.

The Times , The Guardian , The Independent and the i all report the NHS is braced for a surge in patients over the coming days as demand rebounds following the ambulance strike.

The Daily Express says the expected surge is a result of the volume of 999 calls plummeting during Wednesday’s industrial action.

The Daily Mirror carries a union warning that the Tories are to blame for prolonging the strikes by refusing to talk about pay.

However, The Daily Telegraph reports the Government is set to offer workers a fast-tracked pay rise in a bid to end the strikes.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star calls on the Prime Minister to help bring an end to the crisis.

Metro leads with a story on striking ambulance workers leaving the picket line to attend 999 emergencies.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says soaring petrol prices are leaving drivers facing their “costliest Christmas getaway ever”.

The Financial Times reports US tech companies are ditching London offices.

And TV crime drama Line of Duty is set to return for a three-part special on BBC1, according to The Sun .