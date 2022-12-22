ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Illuminights activities canceled due to wind threat, dropping temperatures

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Christmas staple for many Roanoke residents is closing up on Friday due to severe weather in the area. Officials said out of an abundance of caution, all Illuminights activities have been canceled for Friday evening due to high winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures.
How to prepare for winter weather according to Appalachian Power

(WSET) — Appalachian Power says they are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring strong winds, snow and extremely cold temperatures across much of their service area. The storm system could potentially bring damaging winds that would cause widespread power outages. Beginning on Friday, an estimated 3 to...
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
How to prevent fires during winter weather conditions

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Chilly winter weather is making its way across the nation and to parts right here in Central Virginia. Because of these conditions, many families could lose power because of this ice and strong winds. Leo George, Fire Marshal for Bedford County says many families...
Danville's Community Holiday Light Show cancelled on Friday due to weather

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Due to wintery weather affecting much of Virginia over the Christmas weekend, Danville Parks and Recreation has canceled Friday's Community Holiday Light Show. "For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are canceling tomorrow's show," said the Director of Danville Parks and Recreation Bill...
Bedford Area YMCA reopens following evacuation due to propane gas

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area YMCA is back open following an evacuation on Wednesday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said they were dispatched to the YMCA on Turnpike Road at 9:09 a.m. for a report of the smell of gas inside. They said a high concentration of...
Downed powerlines, crash on Pumping Station Rd. in Appomattox: Crews

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Appomattox crews are allowing traffic to flow once again following a crash that knocked down powerlines. According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, they are on the scene of a crash on Pumping Station Road in the area of Spring Drive and the Pumping Station.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. causes traffic backups

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Thursday morning caused some traffic backups on a busy holiday travel day. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on I-81 at mile marker 139, a tractor-trailer crashed. They said the north right lane and right shoulder...
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
