Illuminights activities canceled due to wind threat, dropping temperatures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Christmas staple for many Roanoke residents is closing up on Friday due to severe weather in the area. Officials said out of an abundance of caution, all Illuminights activities have been canceled for Friday evening due to high winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures.
Bitter cold and travel trouble highlight the close of the week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The massive winter weather maker that has traversed the country will impact us today as we get ready to ring in Christmas, it will certainly feel like it, and then some later today. This will be a very shocking day to many as it has...
How to prepare for winter weather according to Appalachian Power
(WSET) — Appalachian Power says they are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring strong winds, snow and extremely cold temperatures across much of their service area. The storm system could potentially bring damaging winds that would cause widespread power outages. Beginning on Friday, an estimated 3 to...
Stay warm & stay safe: How the Hill City is preparing for arctic chill
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is preparing for bitterly cold weather late this week and through the weekend. To keep you prepared, they have provided a list of resources to keep on hand when the weather hits. Warming Shelter. The City of Lynchburg’s Department of Human...
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
City of Danville prepares for bitter cold, provides number for those who need shelter
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A strong arctic cold front will reach the Danville area before dawn on Friday, and the city wants to make sure folks know about the resources available to them. With a rapid drop in temperatures expected, wet surfaces could freeze quickly and create hazardous travel...
Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
LIST: Power lines, down trees prompt closure of various Roanoke County roads
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Power lines in the roadway and down trees are the reason behind closures in Roanoke County on Friday. According to police around 7 a.m., Yellow Mountain Road from Franklin Road to Poplar View Road is closed in both directions. The 5900 block of Old...
Bedford County working to set up warming centers if the need arises
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County announced Thursday that they are working to set up warming centers for the community ahead of frigid air entering the area. The county gave the following updates when it comes to its plans for winter weather:. There will be limited hours at...
How to prevent fires during winter weather conditions
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Chilly winter weather is making its way across the nation and to parts right here in Central Virginia. Because of these conditions, many families could lose power because of this ice and strong winds. Leo George, Fire Marshal for Bedford County says many families...
A place to stay warm: City of Lynchburg & Salvation Army partner for warming center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Temperatures are expected to hit record lows this week as we head into the Christmas weekend and two organizations are partnering up to make sure everyone has a place to stay warm. The City of Lynchburg's Department of Human Resources and the Salvation Army are...
Danville's Community Holiday Light Show cancelled on Friday due to weather
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Due to wintery weather affecting much of Virginia over the Christmas weekend, Danville Parks and Recreation has canceled Friday's Community Holiday Light Show. "For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are canceling tomorrow's show," said the Director of Danville Parks and Recreation Bill...
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
Bedford Area YMCA reopens following evacuation due to propane gas
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area YMCA is back open following an evacuation on Wednesday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said they were dispatched to the YMCA on Turnpike Road at 9:09 a.m. for a report of the smell of gas inside. They said a high concentration of...
Downed powerlines, crash on Pumping Station Rd. in Appomattox: Crews
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Appomattox crews are allowing traffic to flow once again following a crash that knocked down powerlines. According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, they are on the scene of a crash on Pumping Station Road in the area of Spring Drive and the Pumping Station.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. causes traffic backups
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Thursday morning caused some traffic backups on a busy holiday travel day. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on I-81 at mile marker 139, a tractor-trailer crashed. They said the north right lane and right shoulder...
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
Shed catches fire on Colonial Ave. SW in Roanoke; cause under investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A shed fire is now under investigation in the City of Roanoke. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called out Thursday for the report of a fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Avenue SW. Crews said the shed was well-involved when they arrived, but...
City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
