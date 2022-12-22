Read full article on original website
Razor thin: East Liverpool earns tough verdict over Alliance Marlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as East Liverpool defeated Alliance Marlington 52-50 at East Liverpool High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, East Liverpool faced off against Youngstown...
Kinsman Badger delivers smashing punch to stump North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Kinsman Badger put away North Jackson Jackson-Milton 78-39 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Kinsman Badger and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 67-53 game on February 22, 2022. For...
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Overtime was required before Chardon could trip Eastlake North
Overtime was winning time for Chardon as it spilled Eastlake North 67-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. The last time Chardon and Eastlake North played in a 79-67 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
Wickliffe ends the party for Cleveland St. Martin de Porres
Wickliffe turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-27 win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. Recently on December 16, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine
Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
Blowout: Kinsman Badger delivers statement win over McDonald
Kinsman Badger's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from McDonald 63-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on December 15, Kinsman Badger faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and McDonald took on Leetonia on December 10 at Leetonia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Canton South rains down on Orrville
Canton South put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orrville 67-52 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 13, Canton South squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
