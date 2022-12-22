Read full article on original website
spankyouverymuch
2d ago
more democrat kabuki theater. this is such fake caring. she was corrupt as a senators and will drunk with power as govonor.
10
Jim Jones
2d ago
She is not welcome outside her seven counties.
11
Latina
2d ago
Who actually voted 🗳 to Kotex ? Or Brown 2.0
11
opb.org
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness
A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Gov-elect Kotek hears about housing, health, education needs on first statewide tour stop in Yamhill County
McMINNVILLE– Gov.-elect Tina Kotek launched a 36-county listening tour in Yamhill County on Wednesday, hearing from leaders at a community clinic, preschool and local government office that they need money, trained workers and more homes. Kotek’s visit to McMinnville was the first of a planned statewide tour over the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Primus to lead district attorneys
PENDLETON – Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus is the new president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Primus said he had served on the ODAA’s executive committee for several years and was about to step down when some of his peers in the organization asked him to step up instead.
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
WWEEK
Another Federal Agency Rejects Portland’s Application for Change of Use at Multnomah Village Armory
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rejected the city of Portland’s application for a change of use on a 4-acre Multnomah Village property known as the Jerome F. Sears Army Reserve Center. The decision casts a pall over the Multnomah Safe Rest Village, a temporary alternative...
Governor-elect Tina Kotek starts statewide listening tour prioritizing behavioral health, education and housing
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek kicked off her "listening tour" in Yamhill County on Wednesday, the first stop in a plan to visit every Oregon county as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek focused on three topics at her McMinnville stops: behavioral and mental health,...
focushillsboro.com
Nearly $33 Million is Collected by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon in Fiscal Year 2022
$33 Million is Collected: According to federal officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has recovered nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases involving tax-evading strip club operators and an electric business that is accused of igniting wildfires because of faulty transmission equipment. Nearly $33 Million...
ijpr.org
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain firearms from a dealer until the background check sent to law enforcement clears, regardless of how long it takes. For now, the measure is on hold and temporarily blocked in court in its entirety because of a pending lawsuit that challenges its constitutionality.
KTVZ
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Readers respond: ‘Clean cars’ initiative will boost health
As a doctor, I spent two decades at a clinic in downtown Portland where I worked closely with low-income and homeless populations. I saw first-hand the impacts air pollution from vehicles has on frontline communities living near major roadways. It is clear, our reliance on fossil fuels directly threatens the health and safety of all Oregonians.
focushillsboro.com
Reply From the Oregon Republican Caucus to DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle Phase-out by 2035
DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle: On Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted California’s Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and mandating manufacturers to comply. Reply From the Oregon Republican Caucus to DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle Phase-out by 2035. The following statement was issued...
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
WWEEK
Gov. Kate Brown Will Undo 7,000 Oregonians’ Driver’s License Suspensions
Gov. Kate Brown is continuing her cleanup of Oregon’s criminal justice system in the waning days of her administration. Having previously commuted the sentences of 45,000 people convicted on cannabis charges and cleared Oregon’s death row, Brown today announced she’s wiping out the fines in more than 13,000 traffic cases, which could have the effect of restoring driving privileges for more than 7,000 Oregonians who have had their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Complaints prompt property cleanup
A Linn County-funded cleanup took place Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2187 Mill St., next to Porter Park, after several years of complaints led county commissioners to issue a declaration of necessity in April. A prepared statement by County Communications Officer Alex Paul explained that the property, which sits within Lebanon’s...
KXL
Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise
(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains
(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
focushillsboro.com
New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue
Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
WWEEK
The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11
Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
