Gov. Kate Brown has issued an order that remitted uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver's license suspensions. This action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver's licenses through the DMV, and removes the associated collateral burdens that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color from a state statute that has since been rewritten, according to a statement from Brown's office.
mybasin.com
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued an order that remitted uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions. This action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver’s licenses through the DMV, and removes the associated collateral burdens that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color from a state statute that has since been rewritten.
WWEEK
Gov. Kate Brown is continuing her cleanup of Oregon’s criminal justice system in the waning days of her administration. Having previously commuted the sentences of 45,000 people convicted on cannabis charges and cleared Oregon’s death row, Brown today announced she’s wiping out the fines in more than 13,000 traffic cases, which could have the effect of restoring driving privileges for more than 7,000 Oregonians who have had their driver’s licenses suspended for failure to pay fines.
ijpr.org
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain firearms from a dealer until the background check sent to law enforcement clears, regardless of how long it takes. For now, the measure is on hold and temporarily blocked in court in its entirety because of a pending lawsuit that challenges its constitutionality.
KTVZ
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown issued an order Wednesday that forgives uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in solely debt-based driver’s license suspensions. She said the action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their...
ijpr.org
Oregon laws protecting workers from heat and smoke will not be overturned, judge rules
The heat and smoke rules require employers to provide respirator masks in exceptionally smoky conditions and water and shade breaks in high heat. The rules were developed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, or Oregon OSHA, following a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown. Oregon OSHA is also in charge of enforcing the rules.
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
philomathnews.com
U.S. Attorney for Oregon collects nearly $33 million in fiscal year 2022
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has collected nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases like tax-dodging strip club operators and an electric company that allegedly started wildfires due to faulty transmission equipment, federal officials said Wednesday. The collections include $10.2 million in criminal cases and...
iheart.com
4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles
Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash took place in Erie County in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday (December 23), according to the department.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Primus to lead district attorneys
PENDLETON – Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus is the new president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Primus said he had served on the ODAA’s executive committee for several years and was about to step down when some of his peers in the organization asked him to step up instead.
focushillsboro.com
The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately
114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways
Oregon Truck Driver: After a truck driver in Oregon spilled red dye across various motorways, deputies are advising drivers whose vehicles may have been affected to contact their auto insurance providers as soon as possible. Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways.
Readers respond: Criminals, sheriffs both subject to law
If county sheriffs in Oregon can pick and choose which laws they will enforce and which laws they won’t without any consequences, then why can’t a criminal pick and choose the laws they’ll obey with the same freedom from consequences? (“What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits,” Nov. 25).
opb.org
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness
A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
PLANetizen
Oregon to End Sales of Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035
“Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that bans the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035,” reports Gosia Wozniacka. The state of Oregon has set targets to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent by 2035 and 90...
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
btimesherald.com
Ban on Measure 114 to stay in effect
On Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Burns, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio ruled that he would continue a temporary restraining order on Measure 114 (M114) until he receives notice from the state on the new permit system to purchase a firearm in the state of Oregon. M114 passed...
California man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of cocaine
A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
KTVZ
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
