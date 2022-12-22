EV retooling to cost Buick dealers US$300,000 a pop as new Electra E5 SUV is unveiled

Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
CarMax's Dismal Quarter Means We've Reached a Used-Car Tipping Point
CarMax is trying its best to cope with an unwilling used car market, Volvo’s promising it won’t nickel-and-dime anyone over software, and success hasn’t been quite as simple as one self-driving trucking startup would like. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
teslarati.com
Buick dealers in rural areas move toward buyout instead of EV adoption
Buick dealers in rural areas are moving in favor of buyouts from General Motors instead of shifting toward EV adoption, dealerships said. In September, GM said it would offer Buick dealerships in the U.S. buyouts in an attempt to push stores toward widespread EV adoption. While GM is set on selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, Global VP of Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred said some franchises might not want to move toward EVs.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
Tesla Now Selling Demo Vehicles Because Demand Is So High
Demand for new Teslas is so high right now the automaker has authorized its North American stores to begin selling the display and test-drive vehicles. The news comes from Electrek and it should not come as a huge surprise. Not only is the business quarter about to end, but also the year itself. Automakers are anxious to end the year and quarter on a high note and Tesla is certainly no exception.
Southwest Airlines cancels at least 64% of flights leaving travelers stranded, call centers swamped
Southwest has canceled more than half of its flights -- more than 2,300 total flights -- as 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to FlightAware.
torquenews.com
Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai
There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
Carscoops
Increase In New Car Repossessions May Be Bad News For Us All
With fears of a global recession at an all-time high, economists are looking for the telltale early warning signs of collapse — and they may just have found one automotive-fueled trend that spells doom. More and more US consumers are falling behind on their auto repayments, pushing repossession rates up.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack In-Depth Breakdown: Video
The engineers behind the YouTube channel Munro Live have had a Ford F-150 Lightning on their dissection table for a while, tearing into the EV pickup’s systems to find out a little more about how it all functions. Sandy Munro, veteran automotive engineer, has been impressed with the vehicle’s frunk, along with its thermal system, its motors and suspension components. Now, in a new video, they’ve taken a closer look at the F-150 Lightning’s battery pack modules.
Jalopnik
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence in EV Adoption
While the rollout of new EV models, government mandates, and infrastructure funding may make it seem like the EV adoption ball is rolling, there are skeptics, and they’re in places you might not expect. CNBC reports that auto industry executives aren’t as confident in EV adoption as they were a year ago. And that confidence has been dropping significantly.
freightwaves.com
‘Once-in-a-lifetime pricing boom’ in used trucks reverses course
Used truck prices reversed year-over-year gains in November for the first time since 2020, suggesting a normalized environment is returning after a year of unprecedented high prices. “Following the once-in-a-lifetime pricing boom in 2021, the used-truck market in 2022 started coming back down to Earth as the freight environment cooled...
CNBC
Gold at $4,000? Analysts share their 2023 outlook as inflation, recession fears linger
Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
torquenews.com
Tesla Explodes In The Stationary Battery Market: Megapack
Although Tesla grabs headlines for its amazing electric cars - and for the adventures of Elon Musk -, the company also offers a wide variety of products that are increasingly successful, such as its Megapack stationary batteries. Tesla is mainly known for its high-quality electric cars, which have become the...
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro touted to upgrade to 47-hour battery life and 50MP main camera ahead of launch
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. RedMagic asserts that it new 8 Pro flagship smartphone will go beyond the brand's gaming roots on December 26, 2022. Despite this, it has confirmed that the device will launch with "The RedMagic 7 series comes with up to 1TB of internal storage, an inaugural under-display camera variant - and 165W chargers in the boxes520Hz somatosensory shoulder keys" and an "e-sports-grade dual X-axis linear motor" for potentially improved haptics to go with the "visual effects evolution" of its new flat under-display camera (UDC) screen.
electrek.co
World’s most powerful wind turbine’s blades arrive for installation
All three blades for the prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine have arrived at their final destination, and they’ll now be installed and spinning soon. The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark. They were transported to Denmark’s national Østerild Test Center on the northwestern coast, where they’ll be installed.
teslarati.com
Canada takes boldest stance on electric vehicles yet
Canada recently released the first details of its flagship policy to achieve one of its most ambitious climate goals to date — by 2035, every new car sold in the country must be emissions-free. While ambitious, Canada may very well achieve the milestone within the next 12 years. Despite...
Ford Gives Dealerships Advice On How To Get Customers Their Mavericks Sooner
Ford has sent its US dealerships a new memo with instructions on how they can help customers receive their Maverick compact pickup trucks faster. The news comes from the Maverick Truck Club forum, which managed to get a hold of and post the memo, which we've included below. The memo outlines four unique actions.
Top Speed
2022 Honda CRF300L: Performance, Price, And Photos
Honda launched a new model for MY2021 when it boosted and buffed its CRF250L into the new CRF300L base model and its “Rally” variant. This platform has more power through a 14-percent increase in displacement, along with improvements in the suspension. Being lighter weight, more of that increased power goes to acceleration for a noticeable performance boost.
Agriculture Online
High-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires
An interesting trend has developed with articulated four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors. Based on available late-model tractors at press time, high-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires. Take note of the 2021 John Deere 9620RX tractors featured in the accompanying Price Guide. There were 44 RX versions of this model on dealer...
Ram’s CEO Has a Simple Plan To Compete in the Electric Truck Market
Ram's CEO thinks that designing electric trucks that can still do 'truck things' will be important for success. The post Ram’s CEO Has a Simple Plan To Compete in the Electric Truck Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
