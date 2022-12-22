Read full article on original website
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Digital Trends
This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy
Thinking of Chromebooks conjures images of portable devices that go for even cheaper than most laptop deals. However, you should know that there are larger options like the Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at $190 off. You’ll only have to pay $199, which is nearly half its original price of $389, but you’ll need to hurry in completing the purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
CNET
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
The iPad Air is the best tablet of 2022 — here’s why
I reviewed many tablets in 2022 but the iPad Air wins out over its competitors.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Best Holiday SSD and Hard Drive Deals
These are the best SSD and HDD deals — guaranteed to expand the storage on your PC without emptying your wallet.
CBS News
Best holiday deals on Apple iPads: Get best-ever pricing on Apple tablets at Amazon and Walmart
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best holiday deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon....
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Android Authority
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
The Moto G Play (2023) is the latest budget phone in Motorola's lineup. Motorola has announced the latest addition to its budget-friendly lineup. The Moto G Play (2023) has 32GB of storage, a 16MP triple camera, and a 90Hz display. The Moto G Play (2023) is available in the US...
The newest Apple iPad is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today
Save $100 on Apple's latest tablet ahead of the holidays.
Ars Technica
Review: The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is more than just a pretty face
Specs at a glance: Dell XPS 13 2022 (9315) Screen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS non-touchscreen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i5-1230U Intel Core i7-1250U vPro Intel Core i5-1230U. RAM 8GB LPDDR5-5200 32GB LPDDR5-5200 16GB LPDDR5-5200. Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2...
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 review: A 120Hz challenger to the Galaxy Tab S8
For Android tablet fans who want something cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S8 without losing too much in terms of quality.
Apple iPad Cyber Monday sales are ending soon: Don't miss on big savings like $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro
Apple's iPad tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday, so this is your last day to save hundreds of dollars on the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro — plus accessories.
PC Magazine
Save on Lenovo Computers, Accessories With Second-Chance Featured Deals
It’s not too late to score some great deals on gifts. If you’ve waited until the last minute and missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there’s still time to save on a new laptop, desktop, or tablet. Lenovo is currently hosting a Second...
Apple Insider
Deals: save $200 on Apple's M1 Ultra Mac Studio with 64GB RAM, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'shigh-end Mac Studio with the powerful M1 Ultra chip, 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is at the lowest price seen this holiday season, dipping to $3,799. The $200 discount is courtesy of Apple...
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i5-13500 outperforms AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench benchmark leaks
Intel has not released the Core i5-13500 yet, but an engineering sample has already demonstrated superiority over the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench R23. For context, other Raptor Lake desktop processors have been spotted before too, such as the Core i5-13400 and Core i5-13600KF. Currently, Intel is expected to announce Raptor Lake parts next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
Dell's 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor has dropped to a new low price
Grab a new gaming monitor, save some money, and start gaming in style with this excellent display.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 24: $220 off Roborock robot vacuum, Mac Studio for $1,849, $199 AirPods Pro 2 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's top deals including stellar discounts on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus an LG 4K monitor for $199.99, free game with Nintendo Switch OLED and 25% off select Sonos speakers. Each day, the AppleInsider...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs rated for 2 GHz+ boost and up to 200 W TGP including Dynamic Boost, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 up to 95 W or 165 W each
Alleged clock and TGP specifications of Nvidia's upcoming Ada RTX 40 Laptop GPU lineup have now surfaced. The purported specs seem to indicate up to 200 W TGP including Dynamic Boost for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs with boost clocks well above the 2 GHz mark. GPUs from the RTX 4070 onwards can be configured between 115 W and 140 W (+25 W) TGP with the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 also slated to be available in 85+10 W options.
