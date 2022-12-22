ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy

Thinking of Chromebooks conjures images of portable devices that go for even cheaper than most laptop deals. However, you should know that there are larger options like the Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at $190 off. You’ll only have to pay $199, which is nearly half its original price of $389, but you’ll need to hurry in completing the purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer because it may disappear at any moment.
CNET

Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot

There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Android Authority

Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)

The Moto G Play (2023) is the latest budget phone in Motorola's lineup. Motorola has announced the latest addition to its budget-friendly lineup. The Moto G Play (2023) has 32GB of storage, a 16MP triple camera, and a 90Hz display. The Moto G Play (2023) is available in the US...
Ars Technica

Review: The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is more than just a pretty face

Specs at a glance: Dell XPS 13 2022 (9315) Screen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS non-touchscreen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i5-1230U Intel Core i7-1250U vPro Intel Core i5-1230U. RAM 8GB LPDDR5-5200 32GB LPDDR5-5200 16GB LPDDR5-5200. Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2...
PC Magazine

Save on Lenovo Computers, Accessories With Second-Chance Featured Deals

It’s not too late to score some great deals on gifts. If you’ve waited until the last minute and missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there’s still time to save on a new laptop, desktop, or tablet. Lenovo is currently hosting a Second...
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i5-13500 outperforms AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench benchmark leaks

Intel has not released the Core i5-13500 yet, but an engineering sample has already demonstrated superiority over the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench R23. For context, other Raptor Lake desktop processors have been spotted before too, such as the Core i5-13400 and Core i5-13600KF. Currently, Intel is expected to announce Raptor Lake parts next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs rated for 2 GHz+ boost and up to 200 W TGP including Dynamic Boost, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 up to 95 W or 165 W each

Alleged clock and TGP specifications of Nvidia's upcoming Ada RTX 40 Laptop GPU lineup have now surfaced. The purported specs seem to indicate up to 200 W TGP including Dynamic Boost for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs with boost clocks well above the 2 GHz mark. GPUs from the RTX 4070 onwards can be configured between 115 W and 140 W (+25 W) TGP with the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 also slated to be available in 85+10 W options.

