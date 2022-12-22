The entire Tri-State remains under a Winter Storm Warning through 12AM Friday. Heavy snowfall continues to come down across the Tri-State and will continue to do so up until 11 PM or 12 AM. Between now and then, much of the region will see between 3” and 4” of total accumulation, though some areas could see upwards of 5” by the time the snow exits early Friday.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO