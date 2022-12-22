Read full article on original website
Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm
A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
wkdzradio.com
Hazardous Road Conditions Following Winter Storm
Roads around the region are treacherous as temperatures hover in the single digits and wind chills are well below zero. According to reports from emergency officials around the area main thoroughfares such as Interstate 24, Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway, and major highways are passable, with snow covering one lane in some spots. Interstate 24 in Trigg County has two lanes each direction that are passable, with one lane each direction mostly clear in Christian County.
WBKO
UPDATE: Local power companies urging customers to reduce usage, rotating outages canceled
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: As of 12:20 p.m., the TVA has canceled their request that companies rotate power outages. Extreme cold temperatures have created emergency conditions with The Tennessee Valley Authority power system. Local power companies are asking customers to reduce non-essential electric usage. BGMU has begun brief...
wevv.com
Heavy snow followed by dangerous cold
The entire Tri-State remains under a Winter Storm Warning through 12AM Friday. Heavy snowfall continues to come down across the Tri-State and will continue to do so up until 11 PM or 12 AM. Between now and then, much of the region will see between 3” and 4” of total accumulation, though some areas could see upwards of 5” by the time the snow exits early Friday.
wevv.com
Fire Prevention ahead of winter storm
It's a warning that's been given over and over again, but it's important to reiterate just how dangerous space heaters and candles can be. Space heaters, candles and extension cords are items that many people have and use for their beneficial qualities. But they can be a hazard when used incorrectly or unattended.
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
wevv.com
Hopkins County EMA prepares for winter storm
On the eve of what is predicted to be one of the worst winter weather storms in recent memory, Hopkins County emergency Management Director Nick Bailey spoke with 44News Anchor Brian Miller about the impending winter storm. Bailey says his team has been in contact with the National Weather Service...
wevv.com
Owensboro Subdivision still battling the cold due to low natural gas pressure
Several residents in the Owensboro Deer Valley Subdivision are still experiencing low pressure issues. Many have reached out to 44News, claiming they have been without heat since Thursday afternoon. Atmos Energy addressed the issue in a social media post:. "We are having some pressure issues ONLY in the Owensboro Deer...
wevv.com
Local fire crews overcome freezing conditions
As winter weather wreaks havoc on the tri-state, local firefighters are having to overcome more than just fires and freezing temperatures this week. Firefighter Shawn Crabtree with the Henderson Fire Department tells 44News that winter storms like the one we are experiencing now, bring a unique set of challenges for firefighters.
wkdzradio.com
Hazardous Temperatures And Slick Roads Reported In Trigg County
Trigg County Emergency Management is urging residents to stay at home during these extremely cold days. Director David Bryant says the bitter cold wind chills continue to be the primary threat. Because of the cold and wind, Bryant says be careful traveling on roadways. He adds the cold temperatures and...
wevv.com
Warming shelters open across the tri-state
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked city and county leaders to come up with a place people can go to if they lose power. First United Methodist in Madisonville is one of the places opening their doors to the public as a shelter for people who have lost their power or are stranded on the streets ahead of the storm.
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid
Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Request for BGMU rotating outages canceled, residents asked to conserve power
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The TVA has canceled their request requiring rotating outages for our service area, according to BGMU. BGMU and Warren RECC are still asking customers to conserve energy over the next few days during low temperatures. If you experience outages, call 270-782-4302. You can also sign...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Electric Customers To Experience Rolling Blackouts
Hopkinsville Electric System customers will experience temporary power outages as part of a rolling blackout to help ease the strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority power grid. HES General Manager Jeff Hurd says they are implementing their emergency plan to help ease the demand on the power grid. Hurd says...
KFVS12
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
wnky.com
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
whvoradio.com
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire
A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
