Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
KATU.com
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
2 men arrested after attempted mail theft behind elementary school
Two men were arrested in Clackamas County after authorities say they attempted to break open a mailbox to steal mail.
kptv.com
2 arrested for mail theft, damaging community mailbox in Happy Valley
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland men were arrested on Dec. 16 in Happy Valley and charged with U.S. Mail theft, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to Cannady Elementary School at 18031 Southeast Vogel Road after...
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
PPB: Man charged with murder in SE Portland robbery shooting
Authorities arrested the man suspected of the deadly robbery shooting in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood late Wednesday morning.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways
Oregon Truck Driver: After a truck driver in Oregon spilled red dye across various motorways, deputies are advising drivers whose vehicles may have been affected to contact their auto insurance providers as soon as possible. Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways.
KATU.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
gorgenewscenter.com
Hood River Police: Arrest made in theft case
Our HRPD Detective, in cooperation with The Dalles Police Detectives, Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Community Corrections Department were able to apprehend and arrest a local retail theif who stole more than $9,000.00 worth of merchandise from local Hood River Businesses. A tip obtained by The Dalles City...
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
WWEEK
Shroom House Manager Pleads Guilty to Three Felonies
On Monday, the manager of Shroom House, the illegal psychedelic mushroom shop on West Burnside Street, pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, selling drugs, and doing so near a school. Prosecutors are recommending Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, be sentenced to 10 days in jail, 80 hours of community service, and...
kptv.com
PPB investigating deadly shooting in Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street. Police said a robbery occurred and a person had been shot. Officers arrived and began to provide the victim medical aid, which included applying a chest seal.
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
Seeing red: Truck driver accused of knowingly leaking miles of dye on Oregon roads
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies are telling drivers whose vehicles may have been dyed red to contact their insurance carrier, after a truck driver spilled dye on multiple freeways in Oregon. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a tractor trailer was carrying a red-colored...
WWEEK
How People Died in a Near Record-Breaking Year of Portland Traffic Deaths
The number of people killed on Portland roads jumped in 2021—and it’s only getting worse in 2022, according to annual statistics released by the Portland Police Bureau on Monday. By Monday, there had been 31 pedestrian deaths in 2022, a number not seen since 1952. Another death occurred...
PPB: Man dies after reported shooting during SE Portland robbery attempt
A man has died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday during an attempted robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
One arrested after early morning shooting in SW Portland: PPB
Officers made an arrest after a person was shot in Southwest Portland early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
mybasin.com
PORTLAND AREA MAIL THIEF SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR BANK FRAUD, IDENTITY THEFT, AND POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Washington County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for using stolen bank checks and debit cards to defraud local residents and illegally possessing distribution quantities of methamphetamine. William Anthony McCormack, Jr., 40, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release....
Portland man accused in pick ax attack, fire at sister’s house
A Portland man is facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a man with a pick ax, trying to slit his own throat and setting a fire at his sister’s Northwest Portland home that killed her cat Monday night. Donovan Anthony Wood, 26, was released from a hospital and booked...
