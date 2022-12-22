ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reveals He Thought He Was Getting Cut Yesterday

On Wednesday night, the rosters for the Pro Bowl for both the AFC and NFC were revealed. It was a great moment for the players who learned they were among the best in the NFL. Well, for all but one player, that is. Dallas Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin was...
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tigerdroppings.com

Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach

Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. Here were Saban's thoughts on the matter... quote:. "I really appreciate Deion and Charles Kelly both in terms of trying to finish the right way," Saban said, per Mike...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars fear Achilles tear for DL Dawuane Smoot

A Jaguars defensive line regular for the past six seasons, Dawuane Smoot may not have the chance to finish out what has become an intriguing year for the team. The Jags fear the rotational pass rusher suffered a torn Achilles during their win over the Jets on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (on Twitter). Smoot, 27, is months away from free agency.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Why the Titans believe Malik Willis has taken a big step forward

With Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill at risk of missing the rest of the season with an ankle injury, it’s time for rookie QB Malik Willis to grow up in a hurry. Tannehill has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Texans. That puts Willis, who...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

