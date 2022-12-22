Read full article on original website
Titans’ Mike Vrabel’s eye-opening admission after brutal loss to Texans
The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom during their 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. With the defeat, Tennessee has now dropped five consecutive games. Head coach Mike Vrabel made an honest admission following Saturday’s loss, per Turron Davenport. “I mean, I think that’s part of the job,...
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
Former Broncos Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Hillman’s family announced his passing Thursday morning. Former teammates Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe, respectively, said the five-year NFL veteran entered hospice care this week after a bout with liver cancer and pneumonia. The Broncos drafted Hillman in the third round out of San Diego State in 2012. The...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Cowboys Player Reveals He Thought He Was Getting Cut Yesterday
On Wednesday night, the rosters for the Pro Bowl for both the AFC and NFC were revealed. It was a great moment for the players who learned they were among the best in the NFL. Well, for all but one player, that is. Dallas Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin was...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
tigerdroppings.com
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. Here were Saban's thoughts on the matter... quote:. "I really appreciate Deion and Charles Kelly both in terms of trying to finish the right way," Saban said, per Mike...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs gives reporter a hard time for supporting rival SEC program
The Tennessee Titans signed former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs this week off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Titans needed another quarterback on the roster. Dobbs will serve as the backup to Malik Willis this week against the Houston Texans (Tannehill has...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ most important players confirms he’s returning in 2023
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ most important players confirmed this week that he’s returning for the 2023 season. Junior offensive lineman Cooper Mays told Off the Hook Sports’ Dave Hooker this week that he’s planning to return for his senior season. According to Hooker, Mays has...
atozsports.com
Key Tennessee Vols player announces he’s returning for the 2023 season
A key Tennessee Vols player announced on Wednesday that he’s returning for the 2023 season. Wide receiver Bru McCoy confirmed to reporters during a media session on Wednesday that he’s “without a doubt” returning to Tennessee next year. “Without a doubt, I’ll be coming back next...
Jaguars fear Achilles tear for DL Dawuane Smoot
A Jaguars defensive line regular for the past six seasons, Dawuane Smoot may not have the chance to finish out what has become an intriguing year for the team. The Jags fear the rotational pass rusher suffered a torn Achilles during their win over the Jets on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (on Twitter). Smoot, 27, is months away from free agency.
atozsports.com
Why the Titans believe Malik Willis has taken a big step forward
With Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill at risk of missing the rest of the season with an ankle injury, it’s time for rookie QB Malik Willis to grow up in a hurry. Tannehill has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Texans. That puts Willis, who...
