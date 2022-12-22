ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

Preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake rocks Union City

By Wikimedia Commons, Andrew Fortin-Caldera
 2 days ago

A preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City on Wednesday night, the third quake to rock Northern California in two days.

The earthquake struck about 6:22 p.m. just north of Union City near El Rancho Verde Park, east of Highway 238, according to the United States Geologic Survey .

The epicenter of the quake was just over three miles below the surface, though the shaking was not reported to be severe and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Strong earthquake just now in #UnionCity ! Prelim magnitude is 3.3, according to USGS. My three-year-old nephew claims he didn't feel it 😅 https://t.co/Uqh1h4ieSH — Jamey Padojino (@jvpadojino) December 22, 2022

East Bay residents were jostled awake Wednesday morning when a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck just before 8:30 a.m. The epicenter of the quake was about four miles beneath the surface, right underneath Highway 580 in San Leandro.

Wednesday's minor quakes followed a much more destructive and deadlier quake that shook Humboldt County. The 6.4 earthquake struck about 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday and destroyed infrastructure, left two people dead, at least 11 more injured and thousands without power.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Humboldt County on Tuesday.

