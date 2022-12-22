ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Mother-daughter duo wraps gifts for charity at Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Shoppers braved the crowds on Saturday to pick up some last-minute items. Many of them also hit the wrapping station in the Warwick Mall to make sure their gifts look nice under the tree. One local family has been spreading Christmas cheer one ribbon and...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Richmond quilt 45 years in the making has permanent home

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — An unfinished quilt made by fourth graders in Richmond 45 years ago now has a permanent home. The quilt was sewn, framed and unveiled at the Bell School in Richmond this week, which is where it will permanently be on display. Linda Pearson found the...
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
REHOBOTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Fallen utility wires believed to spark Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire in a Lincoln home forced five people out of a house on Cobble Hill Road Friday morning. It is believed utility wires fell on the home, sparking the fire. Power had to be cut from the neighborhood. Those in the neighborhood were some...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Police respond to armed robbery at market in Fall River

(WJAR) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Thursday night. The department says it got a call at 9:35 p.m. at the Farm Market on 233 Durfee Street about the armed robbery. The clerk told police a...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick community holds vigil to shed light on antisemitism

(WJAR) — Warwick community members held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to shed light on reported antisemitism in the area. Just last month, Warwick police said over 200 "racially charged" flyers were dropped in the Oakland Beach neighborhood in plastic bags. The messages included the words "DEFCON 3," "KANYE," and "2024," and a Star of David with a line through it. The backside of the flyer referenced the slave trade.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Christmas Eve mass at Barrington church canceled due to power outage

The Christmas Eve service at the Barrington Presbyterian Church has been canceled due to a power outage, according to the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association. Many Southern New Englanders experienced power outages during Friday's storm. Rhode Island Energy crews were working across the state on Saturday to restore power and repair...
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Lakeville crash sends 6 to the hospital

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Friday night. Crews were called to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Route 140. First responders said they found vehicles off the highway on the median and the right shoulder...
LAKEVILLE, MA
ABC6.com

Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
LINCOLN, RI
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Frog and Toad store broken into 2 days before Christmas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Frog and Toad store said their West End location was broken into. The store said in a Facebook post that they received a call Thursday night about the break in. The post reads, “We received a call last night that our West End store...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy