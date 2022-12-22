ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cw34.com

Cold weather shelter opening in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County is opening a cold weather shelter. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan for Western Palm Beach County on Dec. 23. Beginning Friday at 7 p.m., Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Cold weather shelter opens in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A cold weather shelter has opened in Fort Pierce. As temperatures reach records lows across the country, South Florida is not immune. The city said the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter this weekend at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D. The shelter is already open on Dec. 23, and will stay open through Monday, Dec. 26. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Warming center to open Friday night in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warming center will open in Okeechobee for the holiday weekend. It will be located at RiteLife on Ne 2nd Street. The shelter will open Friday night through Sunday. Cold air is expected to arrive in our area on Friday. Those who visit are advised...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Silver Alert for 85 year-old Fort Pierce man

St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St.Lucie Sheriff has issued a silver alert for 85 year-old Robert J. Schmidt of Fort Pierce. A silver alert has been issued for 85-year-old Robert J. Schmidt, who was last seen on Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., near the 14,000 block of Cisne Circle in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

The wait for the Seaside Grill to reopen goes on

Hungry Vero residents and their holiday guests will not be breakfasting or lunching at the Seaside Grill this Christmas season. Scores of eager fans chomping at the bit for the reopening of their beloved eatery in Jaycee Park will have to wait longer than originally anticipated. A couple of recently...
VERO BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
sebastiandaily.com

FWC Officer Receives Heroic Act Award in Indian River County

Lt. Dustin Lightsey of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received the Heroic Act Award from the United States Lifesaving Association after saving people at the Sebastian Inlet. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, Joe McManus, an officer with the association, presented the award during the Board of County...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Shooting in Riviera Beach hospitalizes woman

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Riviera Beach on Thursday night. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the Criminal Investigations Section were actively investigating the scene on E 27th Street and Broadway. The woman was taken to St. Mary's...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

