FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A cold weather shelter has opened in Fort Pierce. As temperatures reach records lows across the country, South Florida is not immune. The city said the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter this weekend at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D. The shelter is already open on Dec. 23, and will stay open through Monday, Dec. 26. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO