Cold weather shelter opening in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County is opening a cold weather shelter. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan for Western Palm Beach County on Dec. 23. Beginning Friday at 7 p.m., Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village...
Cold weather shelter opens in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A cold weather shelter has opened in Fort Pierce. As temperatures reach records lows across the country, South Florida is not immune. The city said the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter this weekend at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D. The shelter is already open on Dec. 23, and will stay open through Monday, Dec. 26. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
Warming center to open Friday night in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warming center will open in Okeechobee for the holiday weekend. It will be located at RiteLife on Ne 2nd Street. The shelter will open Friday night through Sunday. Cold air is expected to arrive in our area on Friday. Those who visit are advised...
Colder temperatures bring 20 manatees to Manatee Lagoon, more on the way, officials say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Cold temperatures brought 20 manatees to FPL's Manatee Lagoon and officials say there could be more on the way. On Saturday, officials counted the huddle of manatees just before 2 p.m. The marine mammals are drawn to the area due to the clean warm water that flows from the FPL Clean Energy Center.
Visitors rush to the water as Bathtub Beach in Stuart reopens to the public
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — As Bathtub Beach reopened to the public, many visitors came rushing to enjoy some fun in the sun. The beach in Stuart was closed for sometime due to a project to strengthen and reinforce dunes. The Martin County Board of County Commissioners said the Coastal...
North Palm Beach girl donates almost 3,000 pounds of food to Palm Beach County food bank
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This Christmas season a North Palm Beach girl is making a difference through a food drive. 10-year-old Scarlett Brink is volunteering her time through an annual food drive she starts around Thanksgiving every year. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, Scarlett goes door to door...
Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Broward County
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Broward County on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sarina Ropp was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Terrace in Coconut Creek in Broward County.
Silver Alert for 85 year-old Fort Pierce man
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St.Lucie Sheriff has issued a silver alert for 85 year-old Robert J. Schmidt of Fort Pierce. A silver alert has been issued for 85-year-old Robert J. Schmidt, who was last seen on Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., near the 14,000 block of Cisne Circle in Fort Pierce.
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
The wait for the Seaside Grill to reopen goes on
Hungry Vero residents and their holiday guests will not be breakfasting or lunching at the Seaside Grill this Christmas season. Scores of eager fans chomping at the bit for the reopening of their beloved eatery in Jaycee Park will have to wait longer than originally anticipated. A couple of recently...
Great-grandmother run over, hawk rescue, and stolen EBT card: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Driver runs over great-grandmother and child, pulled from under car. An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were run over and pinned underneath a car.
Student hit head-on by drunk driver shares story as Port St. Lucie PD ramp up patrols
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As law enforcement in Port St. Lucie and across Florida ramp up patrol ahead of the holiday weekend, one survivor is sharing her story in hopes to change the minds of drivers who risk other people’s lives and their own when they get behind the wheel impaired.
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
FWC Officer Receives Heroic Act Award in Indian River County
Lt. Dustin Lightsey of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received the Heroic Act Award from the United States Lifesaving Association after saving people at the Sebastian Inlet. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, Joe McManus, an officer with the association, presented the award during the Board of County...
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
Shooting in Riviera Beach hospitalizes woman
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Riviera Beach on Thursday night. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the Criminal Investigations Section were actively investigating the scene on E 27th Street and Broadway. The woman was taken to St. Mary's...
New traffic lights added at Stuart intersection where four people died
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Changes have been made at a busy intersection in Stuart where four people died in a recent traffic crash. Some people feel this will make the intersection safer. A makeshift shrine with flowers and crosses marks the spot at the intersection of U.S. 1 and...
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
