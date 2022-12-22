ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

WSU welcomes new class of Cougs

PULLMAN, WA. — Washington State football added 22 players on national signing day, including six who are transfers or at the junior college level. Within that class are six defensive backs and five offensive lineman, which was an area of need according to head coach Jake Dickert. “Look at...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM

Hawaii advances to 1st Diamond Head Classic final ahead of WSU

HONOLULU — Samuta Avea scored 19 points and tournament host Hawaii advanced to the final of the Diamond Head Classic for the first time with a 62-51 victory over Washington State on Friday night. Hawaii, which has hosted the event 11 times since 2009, will play SMU in the...
HONOLULU, HI
247Sports

Mike Price and his WSU recruiting trail lessons

NOTE: This article was originally published in 2013. Recruiting has changed since then with NIL and more, but it still speaks to some important recruiting components at WSU that resonate to this day ... THE MAN WHO led Washington State to two Rose Bowls in the span of five calendar...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Former Gonzaga assistant coach Ray Giacoletti catches up with former boss Mark Few

Ray Giacoletti sat in the first row behind Gonzaga’s bench for the Alabama game last Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. He was roughly 6 feet behind seats he’d occupied for 34 years at arenas around the country during a coaching career that included stops at Eastern Washington as head coach from 2001-04 and Gonzaga as an assistant from 2008-13.
SPOKANE, WA
uiargonaut.com

University of Idaho professor sues internet sleuth for defamation

University of Idaho Professor Rebecca Scofield filed charges of defamation against TikToker and internet sleuth Ashley Guillard on Dec. 21, 2022. The charges come as Guillard has made multiple claims on TikTok accusing Scofield to be a suspect of the homicides that claimed the life of four UI students. Guillard...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Power in Lewiston now restored

LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LEWISTON, ID
idahoednews.org

UPDATED: State Board pledges to stand behind NIC’s students

The State Board of Education is concerned about North Idaho College’s accreditation woes, but “has limited ability to do anything about it,” board President Kurt Liebich said Wednesday. However, Liebich also said the State Board will stand behind students at the beleaguered Coeur d’Alene-based community college, which...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Inland Northbest: Top 10 stories of 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — With a new year on the horizon, KREM 2 News is highlighting how great it is to live in the Inland Northwest. Here is a look at the Top 10 Inland Northbest stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
SPOKANE, WA
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Travelers at the Spokane International Airport battle delays ahead of Christmas

SPOKANE, Wash.–Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days of the year, and people at the Spokane International Airport are already dealing with delays and cancellations. According to flight aware, twenty-three flights have already been delayed today, with five being canceled. Frustrated and tired travelers say they’ve dealt with delay after delay, either trying to make it to Spokane,...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

IDFG: Priest River is a river in need

PRIEST RIVER — Not all rivers are created equal, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Some, like the St. Joe, feature great habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust cold-water fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. Others, like the Priest River, are...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KHQ Right Now

Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Slick conditions on the Lewiston Hill

Idaho State Police responded to numerous semi trucks on the Lewiston Hill that were having a tough time getting up the grade. Some successfully moved on after chaining up, while others needed assistance from tow trucks to make it to the top. So far, no reports of any major injuries as of Friday morning.
LEWISTON, ID

