The constantly-reliable leaker Billbil-kun has struck again. As per the tradition, the Dealabs user has just released us the updates for the PS Plus Essential lineup this month, January. As of today, Sony will be revealing it. The console manufacturer usually doesn’t let us know about next month’s free games until last Wednesday of the current month. In this case, we won’t get the official details on the 2013 PS and March 2023 lineup until Wednesday, December 28th. But with the recent leak, we know which games are going to have thrown off in two weeks.

1 DAY AGO