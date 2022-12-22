Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
game-news24.com
13 million players played Fallout 76. Bethesda shared statistics for 2022
Fallout 76 reached 33.5 million players, Bethesda announced in an interesting infographic with all the 2022 numbers for the post-apocalyptic RPG, and backtracks show how the developers were able to make up for a not-so-great launch. Fallout 76 has grown tremendously over the past year, with players from around the...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
game-news24.com
All you need to do is create the ultimate CS:GO guide for 2023 new season
In January, fans of CS:GO can expect that a new tournament begins. As soon as they get the most out of the world, new teams can play it even more on their pedestal and thats why they need the ultimate team guide!. As of now, the world of CS:GO has...
‘The metaverse will be our slow death!’ Is Facebook losing its $100bn gamble on virtual reality?
The company now known as Meta has spent staggering amounts on creating an immersive successor to the traditional 2D internet. But what has it got to show for it, apart from 11,000 job losses?. What a difference a year makes. Last October, Facebook supremo Mark Zuckerberg could barely wait to...
With Downloads in 186 Countries, the Hit Game “Obey Me!” Is Celebrating Its Third Anniversary With up to 200 Free Nightmare Summons and a Host of Spectacular Events!
OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- “Obey Me!” a game by NTT Solmare Corporation (headquartered in Osaka City and under the direction of president Toshiaki Asahi, hereby shortened to NTT Solmare) has gained a passionate fan base across the globe and will be celebrating the third anniversary of its release this December. To commemorate the occasion, there will be a host of events and promotions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005005/en/ By taking part in both of the Nightmare events, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, you can earn up to 200 free summons! (Graphic: Business Wire)
game-news24.com
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a film made out of Italian fans
The release of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion was presented at Milan Games Week 2022 by a coustic of many Italian fans whose fans they had hoped for a ride. Well, Bandai Namco made a video of the game with theirs opinion. When called “Pertana 7” by the international...
game-news24.com
BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 starts May 25 and 2023 in Japan
BUSTAFELLOWS series 2 will be available for Switch, iOS, and Android on May 25, 2023, in Japan for 7.480 yen. A new edition of 9.680 yen will also be available for Switch, which includes a copy of the game, Turtles Pizza pizza box, soundtrack CD, Drama CD, acrylic illustration board, game booklet and game store card.
game-news24.com
Warzone 2 Black Sites, Rewards & How To Get A Key
Clearing a Black Area in Warzone 2 will help you find some of the best loots Al Mazrah offers. If you don’t clear one out, you have to know where they spawn and how to get the Black Site key. Table of contents. What is Black on War Zone...
Engadget
'Vampire Survivors' got a surprise (and free) iOS and Android release
Although it only snagged a single nomination at The Game Awards, Vampire Survivors is a true game of the year contender. It arrived on Steam in early access a year ago and it recently landed on Xbox. Now, you'll no longer need a Steam Deck or Xbox Cloud Gaming access to play it anywhere or at any time.
game-news24.com
High on Life Author makes the game pass so successful that it is no longer compulsory
The author of a humorous shooter High on Life explained how successful he was in the subscription game Pass. Avant release of the game, creator Rick and Morty thoroughly studied the possibilities of the services. He talked to representatives of the studios that released their creations on Game Pass, and they said that service in some cases helped the sales of the company to seven times.
game-news24.com
God of War Ragnarok is getting a new multiplayer
Go Go Go, Do You Give You God’s, Ragnarok? No, there’s no DCn’t available now, but we’ll get a new player. Without the burden of God of War Ragnaroks, it is difficult for the content creators to put together, so it’s easy to just add something. Ebenso, Eric Williams and Cory Barlog confirmed the new God of War was always considered a duology. But that news that new game plus is going to be coming out makes us cringe.
game-news24.com
Leaker shows a Jedi: Fallen order part of PS Plus January 2023 lineup
The constantly-reliable leaker Billbil-kun has struck again. As per the tradition, the Dealabs user has just released us the updates for the PS Plus Essential lineup this month, January. As of today, Sony will be revealing it. The console manufacturer usually doesn’t let us know about next month’s free games until last Wednesday of the current month. In this case, we won’t get the official details on the 2013 PS and March 2023 lineup until Wednesday, December 28th. But with the recent leak, we know which games are going to have thrown off in two weeks.
game-news24.com
After the final year in the Atari-VCS, one needs new capital
The death bell bell bell bell is expected from December 22nd 2022 at 5:41 o’clock. Claus Ludewig Atari has expected to need a new money soon, otherwise the death bell bells are likely to ring at the traditional company. The retro console Atari VCS isn’t produced anymore, otherwise there’s too much support in the company.
9to5Mac
MarsEdit 5 lands on the Mac with quick and easy micropost blogging and Markdown highlighting
The excellent Mac desktop blogging app MarsEdit has landed with version 5.0 and some timely new features. MarsEdit 5 comes almost exactly five years after the last major version dropped, and it includes a modernized icon to match the rest of your Mac dock. MarsEdit 5 developer Daniel Jalkut credits...
ComicBook
Steam Users Frustrated With The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Steam users have found themselves quite annoyed today as Valve's ongoing Steam Deck giveaway that ties in with The Game Awards 2022 has proven to be pretty faulty. Earlier this week, Steam Deck manufacturer Valve announced that it would be giving away one unit of the PC handheld per minute to those who watched The Game Awards via Steam itself. And while a number of fans were excited about this promotion, it seems that it hasn't worked as intended.
Android Headlines
Guide to downloading casino apps on Android
Fascinating casino games in Canada are widely available. They are activated on a computer or on a mobile device. To do this, go to the website casino and select the slots you are interested in. But the browser-based version doesn’t always work stably. In such cases, you use an online casino with a mobile phone by downloading an adapted Android app. You will be able to play games without restrictions.
game-news24.com
Nintendo’s mobile phone calls are private, to surprise former hosts Kit and Krysta
Nintendo is ending 2022. In the day before Thanksgiving the company removed the Smash Bros. World Tour and now it has gone away. They have sold a fan-favorite series to their YouTube channel: Nintendo Minute. Even when this decision was made by many people that shook their heads about the role of doing that, he and Krysta, the former entertainers of the show.
game-news24.com
LEGO Ideas Willow Battle of Tir Asleen Achieves 10,000 Supporters
The Willow Battle of Tir Asleen by MonteMatte is the latest project to help 10,000 supporters in LEGO. The 3,000 piece build has the location of the movie at the Tir Asleen battle. The project is like ancient Greek temple, with a good quality design, Castle Dracula, pac-Man Moving Display,...
Comments / 0