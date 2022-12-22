The release date for Diablo 4 seems to have leaked prior to an official announcement from Blizzard Entertainment. Earlier this year, Blizzard itself finally confirmed that the long-awaited fourth installment in the Diablo series would be arriving at some point in the first half of 2023. And with this window quickly approaching, many fans have naturally assumed that the title's launch date would be divulged relatively soon. While Blizzard itself hasn't tipped its hand to any impending announcements, though, it looks like a new leak may have spilled the beans a bit early.

17 DAYS AGO