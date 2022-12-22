Read full article on original website
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
game-news24.com
All you need to do is create the ultimate CS:GO guide for 2023 new season
In January, fans of CS:GO can expect that a new tournament begins. As soon as they get the most out of the world, new teams can play it even more on their pedestal and thats why they need the ultimate team guide!. As of now, the world of CS:GO has...
game-news24.com
My favorite anime, is Bringing the Upside to Tokyo, as reports say
More details have been emerged about a possible Stranger Things spin-off, and they point to the fact that the series’s success is making it to animation. In a report posted on Dec. 23 which revealed that they had been informed that a spin-off idea currently being developed for the Stranger Things series is a tense one. The series will be set in Japan and have a focal point of two film-game-loving twin brothers who live in Tokyo. Through some unknown circumstances, they will take contact with the Upside, and they should find a way to cope with the danger this presents to them and their house.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: December 9, 2022 – iOS 16 adoption, Twitter Blue pricing
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Tailscale: A frustratingly simple VPN. Get 12 months...
Engadget
'Vampire Survivors' got a surprise (and free) iOS and Android release
Although it only snagged a single nomination at The Game Awards, Vampire Survivors is a true game of the year contender. It arrived on Steam in early access a year ago and it recently landed on Xbox. Now, you'll no longer need a Steam Deck or Xbox Cloud Gaming access to play it anywhere or at any time.
game-news24.com
The trailer to the animated series based on ARK: Survival Evolved is the debut of a trailer
The trailer for the animated film ARK: Survival Evolved has been released. Since a tragic tragic accident in a trance spanning the past two decades, the paleontologist Helena Walker has survived a resurrected post-traumatic condition. When she works around the corner, she becomes a frightened man. ARK: The animated series...
game-news24.com
Leaker shows a Jedi: Fallen order part of PS Plus January 2023 lineup
The constantly-reliable leaker Billbil-kun has struck again. As per the tradition, the Dealabs user has just released us the updates for the PS Plus Essential lineup this month, January. As of today, Sony will be revealing it. The console manufacturer usually doesn’t let us know about next month’s free games until last Wednesday of the current month. In this case, we won’t get the official details on the 2013 PS and March 2023 lineup until Wednesday, December 28th. But with the recent leak, we know which games are going to have thrown off in two weeks.
game-news24.com
God of War Ragnarok is getting a new multiplayer
Go Go Go, Do You Give You God’s, Ragnarok? No, there’s no DCn’t available now, but we’ll get a new player. Without the burden of God of War Ragnaroks, it is difficult for the content creators to put together, so it’s easy to just add something. Ebenso, Eric Williams and Cory Barlog confirmed the new God of War was always considered a duology. But that news that new game plus is going to be coming out makes us cringe.
game-news24.com
Avatar 2, HDR, HFR and 3D are the best films?
James Cameron isn’t only recognized worldwide as a Hollywood director. His cinematic works are always accompanied by technological innovations. The most powerful magic instrument, in the past, is an earthquake. The sinking of the Titanic was performed with enormous water tanks, sometimes without a CGI at all, and performed in a practical way without any CGI. James Cameron finally shot the verbal bird down with Avatar: Pandora’s Adventure. In 3D cinemas had never been such perfection. Despite this feat he could repeat with Avatar 2.
game-news24.com
The Director of Mass releases first images of the movie, Secretive High-Position Psychological Horror Film, Inc
Talented filmmaker Justin Janowitz has made the move to take a call with his directorial debut Do Not Watch. The horror film, which has rediscovered the hard drive since its announcement, is finally dropping out the details with the first screen release on Bloody Disgusting. Although the truth of the...
game-news24.com
Lost Ark: The Witcher roadmap update comes in January
The witcher will come to players in January. The year anniversary of Lost Ark falls on February. The developers of Lost Ark recently gave an overview of the latest updates for the action-engineering tool. Amazon Games has already planned to introduce the title to April. While the player is still busy with the recently released Christmas update Loud Night, a crossover event with The Witcher is already waiting in January.
game-news24.com
GameStop revealed its Boxing Week flyer for 2022
It’s time to get up on holidays. With that flyer, GameStop showed off its Boxing Week flyer. The sale started on December 25th. The products are free and up to 80% off. The first part of the deal entails a free gift for the first 50 people who in-store on December 26th. There is no mentioning what that gift is, so, at best, it isn’t a MG stock.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
game-news24.com
The best video game for Christmas, the most recent reader: Feature!
The beginning of everything (pic: eBay) Some of their favourite Christmas day memories, from the boy to the boy’s ZX Spectrum, to the new PlayStation 5 and a new one, aren’t included in the story. After most of my 40 years of playing this mortal coil, I’ve played...
game-news24.com
Epic Store: The RPG is now available for free
In the Epic Games Store holiday promotion there are always rumours, speculations and leaks about which titles will be available for free. And resourceful Reddit users or leakers like billbil-kun typically fail to accurately predict the upcoming gifts in the shop. Once again, the leakers predicted that the leakers were correct today. After all, he named Encased the second round in the 15-day campaign on Dealabs.com. Since 17 o’clock. You can download this at the Epic Games Store.
game-news24.com
Games For the rich: PS5, how to get cheap games, and PS5 Pro release date
The Thursday letters page continues the debate over the merits of Xbox Game Pass, and one reader attempts to explain G-Fuel Mighty Poo. Please note: We are making preparation for Christmas and New Year, so that the content will include many readers. If you want to write an article about any gaming related subject or something, it would be a good time to submit it at the email address below.
game-news24.com
This Blumhouse Horror Series will soon be reissued
The first film of the dystopian horror series, The Purge, first landed in 2013, and focused on the events of a world where crime and murder are decriminalized for 12 hours. From 2022 onwards, the title becoming standalone has evolved into a media franchise with a tv show and five movies in the portfolio. But ironically, The Purge seems to be approaching end. A sixth movie might be a familiar face; but there are still a few more that have the eyes open.
game-news24.com
The new additions for the PS4 and the PS5 leaked
Tom Rex | 12/23/2022 12:11 p.m. The online release of PlayStation Plus Essential games for January 2023 has started. Whenever new additions are confirmed, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be owned by the players, among others. The news will tell you that in the next few days, the PS...
game-news24.com
Naruto: Singung Sukao Tsunade was performed in concert with Hokage robes and without
Naruto is a long saga teddy with character. Tsunade is among the most popular amongst those who take up the character, with a strong and very weak character. And the world of the cartoons still hasnt forgotten the ninja, such as the Tsunade cosplay realized by analysing that shows us how the character is wearing or without the Hokage suit.
