Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Naruto The Gallery Opens in Japan: Watch
Naruto is set to play a big role at this year's Jump Festa, with the Shonen series looking to be joined by the likes of Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and many other series that got their starts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, to help ring in the twentieth anniversary of the most popular ninja anime series, a new art gallery has opened in Japan which has offered fans a virtual tour if you aren't able to make it to Japan during its exhibition dates.
digitalspy.com
Avatar: The Way of Water's first reactions have finally arrived
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally taking us back to Pandora next week, and we now have the first reactions to see if it was worth the 13-year wait. The long-awaited sequel held its world premiere tonight (December 6) in London and those lucky few who have seen it have taken to social media to share their initial thoughts on James Cameron's new movie.
This Strand-infused Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer absolutely whips
The Game Awards gave us a better look at the new Strand subclasses coming in Lightfall
WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
game-news24.com
13 million players played Fallout 76. Bethesda shared statistics for 2022
Fallout 76 reached 33.5 million players, Bethesda announced in an interesting infographic with all the 2022 numbers for the post-apocalyptic RPG, and backtracks show how the developers were able to make up for a not-so-great launch. Fallout 76 has grown tremendously over the past year, with players from around the...
game-news24.com
Nintendo’s mobile phone calls are private, to surprise former hosts Kit and Krysta
Nintendo is ending 2022. In the day before Thanksgiving the company removed the Smash Bros. World Tour and now it has gone away. They have sold a fan-favorite series to their YouTube channel: Nintendo Minute. Even when this decision was made by many people that shook their heads about the role of doing that, he and Krysta, the former entertainers of the show.
game-news24.com
The community was a discontent for that champion
When it comes to League of Legends community feedback, it often criticizes certain champions, their designs, abilities, and all under the sun. The players also applauded the same name for an off-shoot game. The community praised Ezreals design on Leagues subreddit on December 21. In the post, the author talked...
game-news24.com
The Jetpack is capable of carrying life without complications!
High on Life is the highest ever game in 2022. As the writer of Rick and Morty is working on the title, many fans of the series are looking forward to playing the game and seeing what it’s worth watching. It’s the game that will allow fans to travel...
When does the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic weapon quest begin?
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph introduces a new Exotic Quest weapon, Revision Zero, but the quest isn’t available yet
ComicBook
Berserk Fans Speculate on New Anime as Mysterious Countdown Ticks Down
When the latest Berserk anime adaptation began, aka Berserk: Memorial Edition, fans were prepared for a series that was looking to carve up the trilogy of films from 4C Studio and present them in an episodic format. With the series preparing for its end as it readies itself to place Guts and the Band of the Hawk into the traumatic events of the Eclipse, a mysterious timer has continued to tick down on Berserk's official website. The timer will come to an end on December 11th and fans are speculating what this countdown will lead to.
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
game-news24.com
The Steam version of Warf Fortress has added an no graphics mode
Studio Bay 12 Games announced the release of the next update to Steam colony simulators Dwarf Fortress. It only adds a significant change: the classic no graphics style: when a mode is turned on all the actions will be displayed using ASCII characters. Since 2002, it was in this form...
game-news24.com
The New Survival Brand Formed Led by Far Cry Producer Dan Hay
As I mentioned, Blizzard Entertainments World of Warcraft and Diablo makers are working on a new survival brand. A brief status update confirmed that the ambitious project is being led by an old acquaintance. The studio currently plans to build a new brand on the latest developments. After the project...
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
IGN
Samurai Maiden - Official Launch Trailer
Samurai Maiden is a Hack 'n Slash RPG that follows the story of 21st-century high school student, Tsumugi Tamaori, who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Experience fast-paced action as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos. Samurai Maiden launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
ComicBook
Naruto Outs Sarada's Strangest Power to Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has thrown an interesting wrinkle into the latest manga arc, by having one villain switch sides from Kara to Konoha. With the Hidden Leaf Village gaining a powerful new ally, there is a serious caveat that comes with Eida's new role. With the former Code ally having the power to enthrall anyone in her vicinity, Boruto and company must tread carefully in making sure that Eida, and her brother Daemon, remain on the light side. With this latest chapter, readers are also given a glimpse at a mysterious new power for Sarada Uchiha.
tryhardguides.com
Sand Land project announced with new teaser trailer
Bandai Namco has just released a brand-new teaser for an upcoming game based on Sand Land, the hit manga from legendary Dragon Ball author Akira Toriyama. No release window has been announced yet. There are few details about the project, except that it will include the world, characters and vehicles from the source material. You can watch the full teaser on Bandai Namco’s YouTube channel here:
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
ComicBook
Naruto Proves Sasuke and Sakura Are a Dream Team in New Manga
Naruto isn't shy about its big star, but the Hidden Leaf's knucklehead isn't the only impressive ninja in the place. Team 7 has proven itself to be a threat time and time again. These days, that has been made clearer than ever thanks to a brand-new manga, and it seems the Naruto spin-off is taking the time to show why Sasuke and Sakura might be the real dream team of the group.
CNET
Best PS Plus Games: Mass Effect and Kingdom Hearts
PlayStation Plus leans into older and more cultish games for its end-of-year releases. After recently adding The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (still great, even at more than a decade old), the service also now has several Kingdom Hearts games. Entries from that Disney-based RPG include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts 2.8. Yes, the naming conventions are that confusing if you're not a dedicated follower.
Comments / 0