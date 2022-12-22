When the latest Berserk anime adaptation began, aka Berserk: Memorial Edition, fans were prepared for a series that was looking to carve up the trilogy of films from 4C Studio and present them in an episodic format. With the series preparing for its end as it readies itself to place Guts and the Band of the Hawk into the traumatic events of the Eclipse, a mysterious timer has continued to tick down on Berserk's official website. The timer will come to an end on December 11th and fans are speculating what this countdown will lead to.

16 DAYS AGO