Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Gen V Gets Bloody in The Boys Spinoff Teaser — Plus, Supernatural Favorite, Jason Ritter and More Join Series
As if college isn’t a tumultuous enough time, the students in The Boys‘ university-set spinoff Gen V are also facing the special kind of challenges that come with being a supe. Like, a lot of blood. So. Much. Blood. The above first look — revealed at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday — introduces America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International). The series “explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking,” per the official synopsis. Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair...
theplaylist.net
First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser
Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Will Give Its Women Characters 'Fully Realized' Arcs, Showrunners Say
Malcolm D. Lee wrote the 1999 film The Best Man with the desire to showcase Black men like him who were underrepresented on screen at the time — the “educated, upwardly mobile African Americans who were just ‘normal.’” Now, 23 years later, Lee is set to launch all eight episodes of the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters this Thursday, Dec. 22. Picking up where we left off with the 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday, the show will catch audiences up with the friend group as they grapple with midlife crises and rebirths while entering a different...
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
The White Lotus Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
The White Lotus Season 2 will soon come to a close, after offering another dazzling, occasionally dark installment of Mike White's award-winning drama. Season 1 racked up 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Oustanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and the second season has set the internet abuzz with each new episode. Season 2, which is currently airing, stars Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, and Will Sharpe.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
tvinsider.com
Dean Devlin’s New Sci-Fi Series ‘The Ark’ Premieres February 2023
Syfy has revealed the release window and key art for its upcoming science fiction series, The Ark, from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Leverage) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Although there is no official date, the first 12 episodes are set to debut in February 2023. According to Syfy, The Ark...
Bustle
The Let The Right One In Creator Says The Show “Requires” Several More Seasons
Inspired by the original Swedish novel and film, Showtime’s Let the Right One In sinks its teeth into the story of Mark Kane (Demián Bichir), whose daughter, Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), was turned into a vampire a decade ago. Because she was 12 years old at the time, that’s the same age Eleanor has remained, perhaps forever, allowing her only to venture out at nighttime. Meanwhile, Mark does whatever it takes — even committing murder — to provide his girl with the human blood she needs in order to survive, but can he ever really save Eleanor from herself? With the twisty Season 1 finale airing on Dec. 11, viewers are already rightfully wondering if Let the Right One In will return for Season 2.
Gordon Smith to Adapt Remo Williams Series ‘The Destroyer’ for Sony Television
Remo Williams is finally coming to television. Sony Television Studios has acquired the rights to the mega-selling pulp series “The Destroyer” for development as a live-action series and has set “Better Call Saul” writer-producer Gordon Smith to write and executive produce, the company announced on Tuesday.
Collider
'Life Upside Down' Trailer Sees Three Couples Living in Lockdown Together [Exclusive]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the new trailer for the upcoming film Life Upside Down from IFC Films. The romantic comedy stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Radha Mitchell (London Has Fallen), Danny Huston (Succession), and Rosie Fellner (The Trip to Italy) and is set to release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023, with it arriving to AMC+ later in the year in April.
Jake Gyllenhaal's first major TV role will be an Apple TV Plus series from Big Little Lies creator and JJ Abrams
He'll star in crime thriller Presumed Innocent
Collider
'Tracy Flick Can’t Win': Reese Witherspoon to Reprise 'Election' Character for Paramount+ Sequel
Actor Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can’t Win, a sequel of the 1999 cult classic comedy Election, Deadline has reported. Along with her, the director and co-writer of the original movie, Alexander Payne is returning to direct the new feature. Election was...
game-news24.com
BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 starts May 25 and 2023 in Japan
BUSTAFELLOWS series 2 will be available for Switch, iOS, and Android on May 25, 2023, in Japan for 7.480 yen. A new edition of 9.680 yen will also be available for Switch, which includes a copy of the game, Turtles Pizza pizza box, soundtrack CD, Drama CD, acrylic illustration board, game booklet and game store card.
game-news24.com
Nic Cage esquires Ari Aster and A24 in an all-american film About a professor that is possible in Every’s Dream
The brutally absurd Mandy, to the absurdly hyphendive The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, has given cinematic treats to the public over the last few years. The scene-chewing actors continue to feel good to see what he will do in the movie Dream Scenario, titled, being captured and revealed – but it was a bit surprising to us, as well.
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
