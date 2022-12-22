Read full article on original website
Under the weather: Warmer temperatures and rain coming just in time for Christmas weekend
Happy winter, everyone! We’ve officially passed the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year, signaling the start of astronomical winter. And boy, has it felt like winter around here for the past several days. You can just take a step outside and it shocks you...
Driving for the holiday? Prepare for more weather challenges
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) notes it’s been a challenging few days for drivers who’ve faced snowy, icy roads in the lowlands north of Seattle and for those crossing the Cascades. WSDOT maintenance crews have been working around the clock, treating, plowing and sanding highways, to help drivers get safely to their destination.
South County Fire educator Jennye Cooper honored by Target Zero
South County Fire Public Educator Jennye Cooper received the Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force Public Education Award for 2022. The task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic safety in Snohomish County. Cooper has been a main contributor to Target Zero’s outreach and education efforts. She has created successful social media awareness campaigns on pedestrian safety, distracted driving and child passenger safety. Messages and graphics she developed have been shared by police and other public safety agencies in Snohomish County and across the state.
Restaurant News: Korean cafe Pot + Pan complements Olympus Spa experience
I have to say that this is an unusual review for Restaurant News because Pot + Pan, the Korean cafe inside the Olympus Spa, is only available for women over 13 years of age. That’s because the Olympus Spa on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood is open only to women. It is a magical place. I’ve been going there several times per year since I moved to Edmonds in 2001. Every time I go, I leave feeling renewed — it’s the perfect mini staycation.
Season’s greetings from your trusted news team
Holiday wishes from all of us at the My Neighborhood News Network family of publications: My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and...
Welcome to new advertiser Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen
We are happy to announce our new advertiser, Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen. Romeo’s offers delicious pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches and more. They are conveniently located near the corner of 212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West in Edmonds and welcome guests to dine in, pick up a take-out meal, or enjoy the ease of all-day delivery.
Art Beat: Cascade Symphony Orchestra concerts and a call for art
As we head into the last few weeks of 2022, here is some art-related news to put on your radar for the coming year. Cascade Symphony Orchestra Presents “Capriccio Espagnole” and their Children’s Concert: “Ferdinand, The Bull”. Monday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Capriccio Espagnole.
Officials bid farewell to departing Councilmember Doug McCardle
Mountlake Terrace officials bid a fond farewell to departing Position 3 Councilmember Doug McCardle during the council’s Dec. 19 business meeting. Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright began the meeting with a proclamation for McCardle, who announced last month he was resigning. He was elected to his position in 2009 and was reelected three times. Matsumoto listed McCardle’s most significant achievements, including construction of the new city hall and completion of the first phase of the Main Street Revitalization Project. She asked the public to recognize Dec. 19 as Doug McCardle Day.
