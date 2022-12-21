ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy and VIA share coordinated preparedness information regarding the upcoming arctic blast

By Dana C Sotoodeh
cpsenergy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY OFFICES CLOSED MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 AND MONDAY, JANUARY 2 IN OBSERVANCE OF CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS

December 22, 2022 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy offices and customer service centers will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays. CPS Energy customer service centers will resume normal operations at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27 and Tuesday, January 3.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

CPS Energy warning customers of scammer during winter blast

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Subfreezing temperatures could continue in the San Antonio area through Christmas, and CPS Energy is warning customers about scammers who threaten to disconnect service. As a policy, CPS Energy says it never disconnects service from customers the day before or after a holiday. Further,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cpsenergy.com

CPS Energy encourages conserving energy to manage bills

Simple tips can save energy and manage bills during freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend. December 23, 2022 (SAN ANTONIO) — CPS Energy is encouraging customers to voluntarily conserve energy to better manage their energy bills as the arctic cold front continues to hover over Greater San Antonio and most of the state. Overnight lows will remain below or near freezing through Monday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Group of volunteers offering free roadside assistance

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local Facebook group of more than 40,000 volunteers is offering free roadside assistance to anyone in need during the cold weather. RGV Mud and Sand Recovery has been helping people in the Valley for seven years, if you are stranded or locked out of your vehicle, you can […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy