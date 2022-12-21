City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy and VIA share coordinated preparedness information regarding the upcoming arctic blast

Read full article on original website
CPS Energy tackles San Antonio outages; Bandera pushes rolling outages
San Antonio crews worked overnight repairing downed power lines.
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
keranews.org
Weather service, city, county offer guidance before bitter cold arrives
A strong cold front will bring temperatures to near or below freezing before sunset Thursday over the Hill Country and Austin. It will reach San Antonio by midday with gusty winds and a fast drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. By Thursday morning, Texas was already feeling...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
KSAT 12
Power back on for residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties after outages during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties who experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures. “We had an equipment failure at the Medina Lake substation,” Bandera Electric Cooperative Chief Administrative Officer John Padalino said. “That piece of equipment served over 1,400 homes. When that equipment failed, we tried to shift those homes to a different substation at the time.”
cpsenergy.com
CPS ENERGY OFFICES CLOSED MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 AND MONDAY, JANUARY 2 IN OBSERVANCE OF CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS
December 22, 2022 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy offices and customer service centers will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays. CPS Energy customer service centers will resume normal operations at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27 and Tuesday, January 3.
KTSA
CPS Energy warning customers of scammer during winter blast
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Subfreezing temperatures could continue in the San Antonio area through Christmas, and CPS Energy is warning customers about scammers who threaten to disconnect service. As a policy, CPS Energy says it never disconnects service from customers the day before or after a holiday. Further,...
San Antonio's Loop 410 reopens after 19-hour police negotiation
Find an alternative route.
cpsenergy.com
CPS Energy encourages conserving energy to manage bills
Simple tips can save energy and manage bills during freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend. December 23, 2022 (SAN ANTONIO) — CPS Energy is encouraging customers to voluntarily conserve energy to better manage their energy bills as the arctic cold front continues to hover over Greater San Antonio and most of the state. Overnight lows will remain below or near freezing through Monday morning.
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
KSAT 12
Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
tpr.org
Several thousand residents left without power after blustery night; more bitter cold ahead
Several thousand residents across the Hill Country and San Antonio lost power after a blustery Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 30 and 40 miles per hour were in the overnight forecast. The Bandera Electric Cooperative reported by 1 p.m. it had restored power to the 2,300...
fox38corpuschristi.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
City and county officials warn San Antonio residents to be ready for this week's freeze
The city and county will open seven warming centers to offer short-term emergency shelter.
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
KSAT 12
Happy Holidays!🎄Here’s a look at our chilly weekend forecast in San Antonio
After Thursday’s Arctic cold front blew through South Central Texas, a big taste of winter has settled in for the holiday weekend. Thursday morning brought the second-coldest low temperature ever recorded on a Dec. 23 to San Antonio, with a widespread hard freeze found across the region. So looking...
Group of volunteers offering free roadside assistance
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local Facebook group of more than 40,000 volunteers is offering free roadside assistance to anyone in need during the cold weather. RGV Mud and Sand Recovery has been helping people in the Valley for seven years, if you are stranded or locked out of your vehicle, you can […]
KSAT 12
7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast. The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive. Officials are asking those seeking shelter to...
