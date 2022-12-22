ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

ABC6.com

Cumberland Welcomes Back & Honors Kolek Brothers Thursday

Tyler Kolek, fresh off a 29-point performance for Marquette against PC, and brother Brandon Kolek were welcomed back to Cumberland High School Thursday. The brothers were honored for their standout high school careers before the Clippers game against East Providence.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Bench Sparks Bryant To Win Over Towson In Nonconference Finale

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Tyler Brelsford and Chauncey Hawkins IV combined for 25 points off the bench as the Bryant University men’s basketball team closed the non-conference portion of its season with a 69-59 victory over Towson on Thursday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center. The Bulldogs finished their...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Brown Defense Clamps Down On UNH In Bears Win Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men’s basketball team led for all but 13 seconds in a 67-51 win over New Hampshire Wednesday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears’ defense held the Wildcats to 30.8% shooting on the night while Brown grabbed a season-high 45 rebounds to power past the visitors.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Seacoast Current

New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
BOSTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected

Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Video: Rain, gusty winds across Providence

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – Strong winds and rain have arrived in Southern New England and will continue through Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for our area, along with a coastal flood warning. ABC6 Photojournalist Christian Ramirez checked conditions at Kennedy Plaza in Providence:. ABC6 Reporter Yanni...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
ANDOVER, MA
ABC6.com

Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk High School Announces 2022 Recipient of Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Award for Academic Excellence

Seekonk -- Superintendent Rich Drolet and Principal William Whalen are pleased to announce that Seekonk High School senior Ava Lyon was selected as the district's 2022 recipient of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents (M.A.S.S.) Award for Academic Excellence. The M.A.S.S. Award of Academic Excellence is presented by the superintendent...
SEEKONK, MA

