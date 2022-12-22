Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
actionnews5.com
Woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze, Massachusetts prosecutors say
SALISBURY, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts woman is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with antifreeze. Judy Church, a 64-year-old former teacher, appeared briefly in court on Friday. Prosecutors say Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. An autopsy found deadly levels of...
amherstindy.org
Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting
Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey goes with a team approach on transportation
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
New Road Safety Law Stalled (Again) in the State House
A roadway safety bill with near-unanimous support from lawmakers is at risk of dying in the New Year because House and Senate leaders have not allowed a final vote on the bill. House bill 5103, “An Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities,” would establish a suite of new regulations intended to...
Top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
The last thing you want to do is spend time looking up available plumbers, 22News narrowed the list to the top 10 plumbers in western Massachusetts.
Baker administration floods nonprofits focused on anti-recidivism with millions in grant money
In the final days of his administration, Gov. Charlie Baker flooded nonprofit agencies statewide focused on keeping people employed and out of prison with more than $17 million in grant money. Ten Western Massachusetts organizations received a collective $4.2 million, according to an announcement from the Executive Office of Housing...
advocatenews.net
Governor signs ‘An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere’ into law
Governor Charlie Baker has signed H.4572, An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere, into law – Chapter 298 of the Acts of 2022. H.4572 has been actively advocated for all session by the Massachusetts Legislature and Revere Fire Department. This law originated in the Revere City Council as a Home Rule Petition, and it will allow the Revere Retirement Board the authorization to provide creditable service for so-called “Reserve Time” to certain public safety personnel in the City of Revere in the same manner as it was allowed prior to the issuance of a Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) Memo in 2020. This change is available to any member of the Revere Fire Department who was a member of the Revere Retirement System on or before February 11, 2020.
Owners of Northampton nursing home reaches settlement over substance use disorder needs
A Connecticut-based company operating nursing homes throughout Massachusetts, including Northampton, has reached a settlement by the Attorney General's Office over failure to meet the needs of residents with substance use disorder.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 9,216 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,216 new COVID-19 cases and 96 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,959,910 cases and 21,149 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
maritime-executive.com
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
proclaimerscv.com
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
MetroWest Medical Center “Diverting” Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless
BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
