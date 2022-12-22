Governor Charlie Baker has signed H.4572, An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere, into law – Chapter 298 of the Acts of 2022. H.4572 has been actively advocated for all session by the Massachusetts Legislature and Revere Fire Department. This law originated in the Revere City Council as a Home Rule Petition, and it will allow the Revere Retirement Board the authorization to provide creditable service for so-called “Reserve Time” to certain public safety personnel in the City of Revere in the same manner as it was allowed prior to the issuance of a Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) Memo in 2020. This change is available to any member of the Revere Fire Department who was a member of the Revere Retirement System on or before February 11, 2020.

