Massachusetts State

wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
amherstindy.org

Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting

Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey goes with a team approach on transportation

GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Road Safety Law Stalled (Again) in the State House

A roadway safety bill with near-unanimous support from lawmakers is at risk of dying in the New Year because House and Senate leaders have not allowed a final vote on the bill. House bill 5103, “An Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities,” would establish a suite of new regulations intended to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
advocatenews.net

Governor signs ‘An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere’ into law

Governor Charlie Baker has signed H.4572, An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere, into law – Chapter 298 of the Acts of 2022. H.4572 has been actively advocated for all session by the Massachusetts Legislature and Revere Fire Department. This law originated in the Revere City Council as a Home Rule Petition, and it will allow the Revere Retirement Board the authorization to provide creditable service for so-called “Reserve Time” to certain public safety personnel in the City of Revere in the same manner as it was allowed prior to the issuance of a Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) Memo in 2020. This change is available to any member of the Revere Fire Department who was a member of the Revere Retirement System on or before February 11, 2020.
REVERE, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 9,216 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,216 new COVID-19 cases and 96 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,959,910 cases and 21,149 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits

Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless

BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
BOSTON, MA

