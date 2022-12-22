Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Pawtucket Times
Football star Conserve one of six Cumberland High athletes to make D-1 commitments official
CUMBERLAND – It’s time to hit the restart button on the football-themed conveyor belt that originates outside the front doors of the high school located off Mendon Road and stretches to the university located in Kingston. One of the top RIIL talents on the gridiron over the past...
ABC6.com
Cumberland Welcomes Back & Honors Kolek Brothers Thursday
Tyler Kolek, fresh off a 29-point performance for Marquette against PC, and brother Brandon Kolek were welcomed back to Cumberland High School Thursday. The brothers were honored for their standout high school careers before the Clippers game against East Providence.
ABC6.com
Josh Troiano Signs with Stonehill, First Seekonk Football Player to go Division I in Three Decades
Seekonk offensive lineman Joshua Troiano officially signed with Stonehill College to continue his playing career in the NEC. He’s the first Warriors football player to turn Division I in over 30 years. Troiano will major in political science and aspires to one day be the President of the United...
ABC6.com
Bench Sparks Bryant To Win Over Towson In Nonconference Finale
SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Tyler Brelsford and Chauncey Hawkins IV combined for 25 points off the bench as the Bryant University men’s basketball team closed the non-conference portion of its season with a 69-59 victory over Towson on Thursday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center. The Bulldogs finished their...
ABC6.com
Brown Defense Clamps Down On UNH In Bears Win Wednesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men’s basketball team led for all but 13 seconds in a 67-51 win over New Hampshire Wednesday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears’ defense held the Wildcats to 30.8% shooting on the night while Brown grabbed a season-high 45 rebounds to power past the visitors.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected
Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
independentri.com
Boys Hockey: Tough start for Skippers in D-I
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — There were times last season when the North Kingstown High School hockey team could win without playing its best. That will not be the case in Division I. Saturday night’s game against East Greenwich was further proof. The Skippers felt they had a shot to win, but didn’t play well and took too many penalties. The Avengers fully capitalized in a 4-0 win at Boss Arena.
nrinow.news
Charter school looks to triple in size, add high school & ‘phase out’ N.S. students
PROVIDENCE – A charter school enrolling students from three northern Rhode Island public school districts has applied to more than triple in size, with an expansion that has been recommended for approval by the Rhode Island Department of Education. RISE Prep Mayoral Academy hopes to enroll 1,450 students in...
ABC6.com
Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
ABC6.com
Video: Rain, gusty winds across Providence
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – Strong winds and rain have arrived in Southern New England and will continue through Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for our area, along with a coastal flood warning. ABC6 Photojournalist Christian Ramirez checked conditions at Kennedy Plaza in Providence:. ABC6 Reporter Yanni...
New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
ABC6.com
New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
ABC6.com
Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
nrinow.news
Luxury dining in northern RI: Council recognizes Bella Restaurant for 25 years of success
BURRILLVILLE – They’re known for their care and attention to detail, along with high-quality Italian cuisine many say is on par with some of the best restaurants in the state, if not all of New England. Bella Restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, an accomplishment recognized...
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
fallriverreporter.com
U.S. Marshals, local police announce missing 13-year-old Rhode Island teen found, man arrested
A missing 13-year-old girl from Rhode Island has been located and a man has been arrested according to officials. U.S. Marshals stated that Deputy U.S. Marshals from Rhode Island, along with North Providence Police and the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force teamed up to locate and safely recover critically missing teen Isabella Rivera.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
