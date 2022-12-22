Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Should Bolster Roster to Make Playoff Push
This season has been one of ups and downs thus far for the Buffalo Sabres, but it has ultimately been one of the more fun starts to a campaign they’ve had in some time. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin have broken out as superstars, while players like Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, and Jeff Skinner have helped to create one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NHL. Not to mention the early returns looking promising on rookies Owen Power, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka. The future is surely bright in Buffalo, but that future also doesn’t have to be so far away. They have brought themselves within striking distance of a playoff spot, and are currently riding the high of a four-game western road trip sweep. General manager Kevyn Adams should reward his team’s resilience this season and bolster their roster so they can continue their push toward the playoffs.
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records. Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.” Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.
FOX Sports
Bowles says Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about returning to the team
It turns out Rob Gronkowski was feeling the boredom of not playing football earlier this season. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that Gronkowski contacted the team, and he had several discussions with the future Hall of Fame tight end about him returning to the team in November.
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas.
FOX Sports
'Changes the entire game. It's remarkable' - Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt on Dallas' huge third and 30 play in win over Eagles
Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt break down the wild Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to keep their division title hopes intact. They also discuss the big third and 30 play that complete changed the game thanks in part of Dak Prescott and T.Y. Hilton.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in a shootout to cap a strong game for the Vegas Golden Knights' top line in a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. The Knights improved to 7-1 in overtime and 3-0 in shootouts. Stone and...
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
FOX Sports
Allen, Bills look to lock up AFC East title against Bears
BUFFALO (11-3) at CHICAGO (3-11) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bills 6-8; Bears 5-8-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Bills 41-9 on Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29; Bears lost to Eagles 25-20. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
FOX Sports
Lions get run over, miss chance to move into playoff spot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offense was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild card spot.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Offseason Moves Paying Dividends This Season
There is some good and a little bit of bad when it comes to what Ken Holland did this past offseason for the Edmonton Oilers. He signed Jack Campbell, Mattias Janmark, and Ryan Murray in free agency and traded for Klim Kostin. The general manager also brought back Brett Kulak and Evander Kane on great deals after they became unrestricted free agents.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Off-Ice Success Just As Important As On-Ice Performance
Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.
The Hockey Writers
5 Draft-Eligible Prospects for Canadiens Fans at the 2023 WJC
As the World Junior Championship (WJC) gets underway this holiday season, Montreal Canadiens fans will no doubt renew the tradition of watching the tournament among family and friends. While they cheer on their home nations, be it Canada or any other nation, fans will no doubt want to watch the Canadiens’ prospects participating in the tournament and see how they measure up as this may be the only time they see these players.
Roman Josi scores as Predators beat skidding Blackhawks 4-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Josi moved to the top of Nashville’s career points list on Wednesday night. He celebrated by passing around credit for the accomplishment. Josi had a goal and an assist, and the Predators handed Chicago its eighth straight loss with a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 12/23/22
You know what they say… second time’s the charm, right? Okay, maybe that’s not quite right, but hopefully that’ll be the case for the Winnipeg Jets as they face the Washington Capitals this Friday (Dec. 23) for the second time this season. The Jets who are...
FOX Sports
Mbeng leads Yale against Monmouth after 20-point game
Yale Bulldogs (9-3) at Monmouth Hawks (1-11) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -13.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Monmouth Hawks after Bez Mbeng scored 20 points in Yale's 77-64 victory against the Fairfield Stags. The Hawks have gone 0-3...
FOX Sports
Take Justin Fields, Bears to cover against a Bills squad who cannot blow out teams | What's Wright?
The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve in Week 16. Like many areas across the United States, Chicago will also face poor weather conditions, which impacts the game's money line and odds. While the Bills are first the AFC East and eyeing the No. 1 playoff seed, they have not won a multi-score game in two and a half months against the Pittsburgh Steelers (prior to defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 in Week 13). Nick Wright says that the Bills (-10) is too many points, then breaks down why the Bears covering is the better bet.
FOX Sports
Texans stun Titans, shake up AFC South race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Texans, with their league-worst record, played Saturday’s game focused on themselves. But in the process, they had a big impact on their division rivals, disrupting the AFC South race. Houston stunned divisional-foe 19-14 on Christmas Eve at Nissan Stadium for its second victory of...
FOX Sports
Cowboys beat Eagles in dramatic game; we should all root for a playoff rematch
Let's do this one more time — about a month from now, in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, if possible. For a game that felt a bit like a dud headed in, that's where things stand after the Cowboys' thrilling 40-34 win to keep the NFC East race alive for at least one more week.
Kuzma’s Star Status Continues To Rise
The Washington Wizards traveled to Sacramento, California to take on the Kings for the first time this season
Comments / 0