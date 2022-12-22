ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Siakam and Anunoby score 26, Raptors beat Cavs 118-107

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine assists, O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors rolled to a 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers on Friday night, becoming the first East team to win in Cleveland this season. Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and Fred...
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Murphy scores 23, Pelicans beat Thunder in OT without Zion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson and a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in overtime on Friday night. Murphy and CJ McCollum each hit a 3-pointer in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Post Register

DeRozan's jumper gives Bulls 118-117 victory over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play gave the Chicago Bulls a 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s season-high third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. “That’s big-time for us. That just shows that we stayed together, we...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

Brown's 4th quarter carries Celtics past T-Wolves, 121-109

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Toews and Kane, the remaining pillars of Chicago's Stanley Cup teams from 2010, 2013...
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock also scored and Zach Parise added his 11th goal...
ELMONT, NY
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after...
RALEIGH, NC
Post Register

Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had a rough night his previous start, allowing five goals, including four in the third period. Arizona's goalie was good all game against the Los Angeles Kings, finishing with a flourish to help the Coyotes end a three-game losing streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Ovechkin nets 2, passes Gordie Howe for 2nd in career goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute...
WASHINGTON, DC
Post Register

Ovechkin moves into 2nd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Jets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy