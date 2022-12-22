ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Ducey to remove Arizona border wall shortly before federal replacement is to begin

By Cameron Arcand
The Center Square
 2 days ago
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. Gregory Bull / AP

(The Center Square) – The federal government will likely start filling in gaps of the border wall in the Yuma sector shortly after Arizona takes down its storage container barriers.

In agreeing to remove the state-erected barrier as part of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, federal government officials again confirmed to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office that they are moving forward with a plan to replace it.

A stipulation filed on Wednesday indicates that state-contracted workers removing the barriers aren’t to damage federal lands or interfere with government activity, including “commencement of engineered barrier construction by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in and around the Morelos Dam area,” the court document states.

The governor’s office said that the move from the United States is long overdue.

“Good. Better late than never. It’s about time,” Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin told The Center Square Wednesday evening. He added that the governor’s office has been told federally-sponsored construction of a barrier would begin “very soon.”

The storage containers went up in August after demands from regional officials and community members to take action on the influx of migrants.

This agreement corroborates with prior announcements from the federal government, which said construction would begin in early 2023 on “the closure of four gaps” in the Morelos Dam area, according to a letter from CBP in October.

In the Yuma sector alone, there were 310,094 migrant encounters in the fiscal year 2022, according to CBP data.

Representatives at the Center for Biological Diversity, who intended to challenge Ducey’s wall construction in court, weren’t immediately available for comment.

Comments / 117

Dawn Tibbs
2d ago

put some razor wire and national guard with automatic weapons up there it's a threat to our country and the safety of our American people.

Reply(29)
93
Cindy Rocha
2d ago

We the people have to do what the government won't. We the people need to protect our country because the democraps in charge don't care.

Reply(2)
55
Dina
2d ago

Don’t move it until the replacement is fully installed! They won’t build a replacement if you move that wall first.

Reply(6)
73
