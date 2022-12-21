ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WUSA9

12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC

WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston

Gov. Baker pardons 3 more of crimes ranging from armed robbery to OUIs

The convictions go back as far as the 1970s. Gov. Baker pardoned three men of crimes ranging from armed robbery to operating under the influence Wednesday. In 2020, Baker put out criteria that applicants would need to meet to be considered for a pardon. This includes stipulations such as the convict having taken full responsibility for their actions, making full restitution to victims, working towards self improvement, and contributing to society.
Law & Crime

Texas Cop Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Firing at 17-Year-Old Eating a McDonald’s Hamburger in His Car

A former Texas cop is now accused of attempted murder for shooting and seriously injuring a teenager who was eating a McDonald’s hamburger in his car. James Brennand, 25, a San Antonio police officer at the time, opened fire on Erik Cantu, 17, as the teenager sat in his car in a parking lot eating a burger on Oct. 2. As Law&Crime previously reported, body camera video shows Brennand approaching the car in which Cantu was sitting, opening the door, and ordering Cantu to “get out of the car” without any additional explanation. Cantu appears to have tried to back his car up, apparently touching or striking Brennand with the car door in the process. Brennand pulled his gun and, pointing it at Cantu, fired his weapon; he continued to shoot as Cantu tried to drive away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WUSA9

VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

3 people shot at Benning Road Metro Station

WASHINGTON — Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast D.C. Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are assisting Metro Transit Police in their investigation and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Details about what led...
WASHINGTON, DC

