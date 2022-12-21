Read full article on original website
Related
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC
WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
14, 15, 16-year-olds charged after 2 armed robberies and carjacking in DC
WASHINGTON — Three teen boys have been arrested after three potentially violent incidents in Northeast and Southeast, D.C. A 14, 15 and 16-year-old were all arrested on armed robbery charges and the youngest teen was also charged with armed carjacking Wednesday. In both of the armed robberies, the teenagers...
Gov. Baker pardons 3 more of crimes ranging from armed robbery to OUIs
The convictions go back as far as the 1970s. Gov. Baker pardoned three men of crimes ranging from armed robbery to operating under the influence Wednesday. In 2020, Baker put out criteria that applicants would need to meet to be considered for a pardon. This includes stipulations such as the convict having taken full responsibility for their actions, making full restitution to victims, working towards self improvement, and contributing to society.
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
buzzfeednews.com
A Scrapyard Owner Has Been Charged With Murder After Four Men Were Found Dead And Dismembered In Oklahoma
A scrapyard owner who had been considered a person of interest for weeks in the killing and dismembering of four men in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, has been charged with their murders. Joseph Kennedy, 67, is now facing four counts of premeditated murder for allegedly killing Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30,...
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Texas Cop Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Firing at 17-Year-Old Eating a McDonald’s Hamburger in His Car
A former Texas cop is now accused of attempted murder for shooting and seriously injuring a teenager who was eating a McDonald’s hamburger in his car. James Brennand, 25, a San Antonio police officer at the time, opened fire on Erik Cantu, 17, as the teenager sat in his car in a parking lot eating a burger on Oct. 2. As Law&Crime previously reported, body camera video shows Brennand approaching the car in which Cantu was sitting, opening the door, and ordering Cantu to “get out of the car” without any additional explanation. Cantu appears to have tried to back his car up, apparently touching or striking Brennand with the car door in the process. Brennand pulled his gun and, pointing it at Cantu, fired his weapon; he continued to shoot as Cantu tried to drive away.
Two women indicted for murder in bizarre attack on college students in Alabama woods
A federal grand jury this week indicted two women in separate but related indictments for murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm in the shooting death of a Florida college student who was exploring a national forest in Alabama with his girlfriend. Authorities believe one of the two...
VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime After Burning a Cross in His Front Yard to Intimidate Black Neighbors
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to A federal hate crime after burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors. Axel Charles Cox faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both. Nearly two years ago on Dec. 3, 2020, Cox...
Two Women Face Federal Charges After Kidnapping and Robbery of College Couple Left Boyfriend Dead: DOJ
Two women in Alabama have been indicted for allegedly shooting and killing a college student from Florida while robbing him and his girlfriend at gunpoint this summer in the Talladega National Forest. A federal grand jury in Birmingham returned a true bill indicting Yasmine Marie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond,...
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station
The two individuals were involved in an altercation before the shooting amid the evening rush of commuters on the city's transit system.
Tennessee officers won't face charges for violent arrest
A district attorney says a grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee's state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations
Louisiana retired priest one of two victims burned beyond recognition, authorities say
Retired priest Otis Young, 71, formerly of St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, La., has been identified as a victim in a double homicide Nov. 28.
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast D.C. Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are assisting Metro Transit Police in their investigation and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Details about what led...
Comments / 0