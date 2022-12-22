Read full article on original website
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
CHICAGO (118) DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118.
Atlanta 130, Detroit 105
DETROIT (105) Boj.Bogdanovic 8-20 5-5 23, Stewart 2-7 1-2 7, Duren 5-7 3-4 13, Hayes 7-10 2-2 17, Ivey 5-14 4-5 15, Bagley III 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 1-5 4-4 6, Knox II 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-6 1-3 7, Diallo 2-4 2-4 6, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 22-29 105.
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125.
Dallas 112, Houston 106
DALLAS (112) Bullock 1-4 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 2-13 3-4 7, Wood 2-6 3-3 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 11, Doncic 17-30 10-12 50, Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Pinson 2-3 0-0 6, Ntilikina 3-4 2-2 9, Wright IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 24-27 112.
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
Jalen Brunson struggles again as Knicks lose a heartbreaker against Chicago
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has now entered himself into a slump, as he had yet another rough game as New York loses their second game in a row, this one a heartbreaker against the Chicago Bulls 118-117. Brunson had just 12 points and shot 5/15 from the...
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
NEW ORLEANS (128) Marshall 4-10 8-10 17, Murphy III 8-13 2-2 23, Valanciunas 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 4-12 7-8 15, McCollum 5-18 4-4 17, Hayes 8-9 5-8 21, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 41-94 33-40 128.
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105 on Friday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points, and Clint Capela, returning after missing the last...
Iona 83, Seattle 72
IONA (8-4) Ibine Ayo 3-4 0-0 7, Joseph 8-14 10-14 26, Shema 4-9 2-2 11, Clayton 1-4 3-3 5, Jenkins 6-13 5-6 19, Davis 3-7 0-0 6, Slazinski 3-5 2-2 9, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-2 0-0 0, Weiss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 22-27 83.
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off.
No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55
KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55.
Cubs, LHP Smyly finalize $19 million, 2-year contract
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and pitcher Drew Smyly finalized a $19 million, two-year contract on Saturday. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.
D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel Jr.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday, sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game's top prospects. He made the majors last year with the Blue...
Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. “That’s big-time for us. That just shows that we stayed together, we...
Bold Details On Knicks’ Plans For Zach LaVine Trade
The Chicago Bulls will have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. They are performing well under expectations this season, currently 13-18 and on the outside looking in of the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. It would be easy for the organization to convince themselves that...
Titans put RG Nate Davis on IR, activate LB Zach Cunningham
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed their second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve in as many days Friday, with right guard Nate Davis joining center Ben Jones. The Titans (7-7) at least got linebacker Zach Cunningham back from injured reserve, keeping them at 19 players on...
Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills beat Bears for AFC East
CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago. Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw...
