Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117

CHICAGO (118) DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118.
Atlanta 130, Detroit 105

DETROIT (105) Boj.Bogdanovic 8-20 5-5 23, Stewart 2-7 1-2 7, Duren 5-7 3-4 13, Hayes 7-10 2-2 17, Ivey 5-14 4-5 15, Bagley III 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 1-5 4-4 6, Knox II 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-6 1-3 7, Diallo 2-4 2-4 6, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 22-29 105.
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100

MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Washington 125, Sacramento 111

WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125.
WASHINGTON STATE
Dallas 112, Houston 106

DALLAS (112) Bullock 1-4 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 2-13 3-4 7, Wood 2-6 3-3 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 11, Doncic 17-30 10-12 50, Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Pinson 2-3 0-0 6, Ntilikina 3-4 2-2 9, Wright IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 24-27 112.
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130

CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
WASHINGTON STATE
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125

NEW ORLEANS (128) Marshall 4-10 8-10 17, Murphy III 8-13 2-2 23, Valanciunas 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 4-12 7-8 15, McCollum 5-18 4-4 17, Hayes 8-9 5-8 21, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 41-94 33-40 128.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105 on Friday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points, and Clint Capela, returning after missing the last...
ATLANTA, GA
Iona 83, Seattle 72

IONA (8-4) Ibine Ayo 3-4 0-0 7, Joseph 8-14 10-14 26, Shema 4-9 2-2 11, Clayton 1-4 3-3 5, Jenkins 6-13 5-6 19, Davis 3-7 0-0 6, Slazinski 3-5 2-2 9, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-2 0-0 0, Weiss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 22-27 83.
SEATTLE, WA
No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55

KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55.
KENNESAW, GA
Cubs, LHP Smyly finalize $19 million, 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and pitcher Drew Smyly finalized a $19 million, two-year contract on Saturday. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.
CHICAGO, IL
D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel Jr.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday, sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game's top prospects. He made the majors last year with the Blue...
PHOENIX, AZ
Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. “That’s big-time for us. That just shows that we stayed together, we...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Titans put RG Nate Davis on IR, activate LB Zach Cunningham

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed their second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve in as many days Friday, with right guard Nate Davis joining center Ben Jones. The Titans (7-7) at least got linebacker Zach Cunningham back from injured reserve, keeping them at 19 players on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills beat Bears for AFC East

CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago. Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw...
CHICAGO, IL

